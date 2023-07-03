Aberdeen Science Centre hitting the road with climate change exhibit

Aberdeen Science Centre is hitting the road with its interactive climate change exhibit.

The team will be expanding its reach across the country in a new electric vehicle which was purchased thanks to £39,500 of funding.

The centre on Constitution Street was one of 13 Aberdeen projects to be awarded by the Just Transition Participatory Budgeting Fund.

The branded van will include graphics to explain the benefits of switching to an electric vehicle to reduce your carbon footprint, and will visit schools, businesses and events in coming weeks.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “It is incredibly important that we continue the conversation around climate change. It is something that we are already seeing the impact of and that will affect every one of us.

“This is the next stage in our journey to continue the climate conversation. Having the electric van will allow us to take the conversation on the road, and into the local community.

“We’ll deliver a range of hands-on activities and inspiring workshops to show people how climate change might affect them and how we can work together to tackle it.

“Essentially the van gives us another way to interact with people and help them to find ways to create a stronger, healthier and more sustainable life for them and their communities.”

Impact on local communities

The Scottish Government’s Just Transition Participatory Budgeting Fund is managed by AVCO and NESCAN.

North-east residents were given the opportunity to have their say on which projects would receive funding, with Aberdeen Science Centre receiving the second highest number of votes.

Maggie Hepburn, chief executive at AVCO, added: “A key element of the fund is that it aims to empower local people by allowing them a say in how the region’s journey to net zero is shaped.

“Money was awarded to projects following a public vote and we were really impressed by the level of engagement and interest shown by Aberdeen residents during this process.

“It’s fantastic to see the impact these projects are having in our local communities.”