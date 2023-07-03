Aberdeen Science Centre hitting the road with climate change exhibit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Science Centre hitting the road with climate change exhibit

The centre has purchased an electric van with funding from the Just Transition Participatory Budgeting Fund.

By Ellie Milne
Alison Stuart (NESCAN hub manager), Bryan Snelling (chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre), Steph McCann (fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre) and Maggie Hepburn (chief executive officer of ACVO)
Alison Stuart, NESCAN hub manager, Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, Steph McCann, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre and Maggie Hepburn, chief executive officer of ACVO, with the interactive electric vehicle. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre.

Aberdeen Science Centre is hitting the road with its interactive climate change exhibit.

The team will be expanding its reach across the country in a new electric vehicle which was purchased thanks to £39,500 of funding.

The centre on Constitution Street was one of 13 Aberdeen projects to be awarded by the Just Transition Participatory Budgeting Fund.

The branded van will include graphics to explain the benefits of switching to an electric vehicle to reduce your carbon footprint, and will visit schools, businesses and events in coming weeks.

Aberdeen Science Centre
Aberdeen Science Centre received funding from Just Transition Participatory Budgeting Fund. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “It is incredibly important that we continue the conversation around climate change. It is something that we are already seeing the impact of and that will affect every one of us.

“This is the next stage in our journey to continue the climate conversation. Having the electric van will allow us to take the conversation on the road, and into the local community.

“We’ll deliver a range of hands-on activities and inspiring workshops to show people how climate change might affect them and how we can work together to tackle it.

“Essentially the van gives us another way to interact with people and help them to find ways to create a stronger, healthier and more sustainable life for them and their communities.”

Impact on local communities

Alison Stuart, NESCAN hub manager, Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, Steph McCann, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre, and Maggie Hepburn, chief executive officer of ACVO, outside Aberdeen Science Centre with the new van
Pictured is Alison Stuart, NESCAN hub manager, Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, Steph McCann, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre, and Maggie Hepburn, chief executive officer of ACVO, outside Aberdeen Science Centre with the new van. Image: Aberdeen Science Centre.

The Scottish Government’s Just Transition Participatory Budgeting Fund is managed by AVCO and NESCAN.

North-east residents were given the opportunity to have their say on which projects would receive funding, with Aberdeen Science Centre receiving the second highest number of votes.

Maggie Hepburn, chief executive at AVCO, added: “A key element of the fund is that it aims to empower local people by allowing them a say in how the region’s journey to net zero is shaped.

“Money was awarded to projects following a public vote and we were really impressed by the level of engagement and interest shown by Aberdeen residents during this process.

“It’s fantastic to see the impact these projects are having in our local communities.”

