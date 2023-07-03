Rag’n’Bone Man: Efforts being made to bring singer back to Inverness after cancelled concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Rag’n’Bone Man: Efforts being made to bring singer back to Inverness after cancelled concert

The gig was due to take to take place on Sunday night at the Northern Meeting Park.

By John Ross
The much-anticipated concert on Sunday night was cancelled. Image: Shutterstock
The much-anticipated concert on Sunday night was cancelled. Image: Shutterstock

A “devastated” Rag’n’Bone Man is keen to return to Inverness and re-schedule his concert that was cancelled on Sunday evening.

The singer was due to take to the stage at the Northern Meeting Park in his only Scottish date.

But thousands of fans were left disappointed when the gig was called off just hours before it was due to start.

Cancelled flights meant show could not go on

Organisers blamed “unforeseen and unavoidable travel issues”, with flights being cancelled for the band and crew on their way to Scotland.

They say that with all avenues of alternative travel means exhausted, the show was “logistically impossible” to put on.

Rag ‘n’Bone Man, real name Rory Charles Graham, travelled to Inverness earlier and was seen with fans in the city centre on Saturday night.

He left on Sunday to continue his tour, with his next date at the Henley Festival on Wednesday.

Les Kidger, director of promoters LCC Live Event Services, said he has been in talks with the singer’s management and agent about organising a new concert.

“There is a will from all parties to get this show back to the Highlands.

“It won’t be this year, but certainly it’s top of our list.

Rag n'Bone Man has cancelled his gig in Inverness tonight.
It is hoped the Rag n’Bone Man gig can be re-scheduled Image: Shutterstock.

“My fellow director was with Rory yesterday and he is devastated about it.

“He was out in Inverness on Saturday night and thought it was a great city. He had a really good time, doing selfies and meeting people.”

Mr Kidger, who has spoken about the increasing challenge in bringing big names to the Highlands, said the Rag’n’Bone Man cancellation has affected businesses as well as fans.

He said: “When we put on these large-scale concerts and events it obviously has a beneficial factor for a lot of hotels, restaurants etc.

Sorry for Inverness fans

“Some people said they still went out, but obviously it has a knock-on effect unfortunately.

“We are very sorry for the fans and have started the process of organising refunds.

“But it was one of those things and outwith our control. We don’t lay blame anywhere, but it’s an industry where a number of factors come into play and can cause difficulty.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County defender Ross Tokely was involved in an off-the-ball incident in the friendly against the Western Isles. The player insists he was standing his ground and that it was not a punch.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay defends 'role model' Ross Tokely following friendly match clash
Alison Stuart (NESCAN hub manager), Bryan Snelling (chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre), Steph McCann (fundraising manager at Aberdeen Science Centre) and Maggie Hepburn (chief executive officer of ACVO)
Aberdeen Science Centre hitting the road with climate change exhibit
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. New road markings are being trialled across the west Highlands to reduce accidents and improve safety for motorcyclists. Picture shows; Prime road markings in the Highlands. Highlands. Supplied by Transport Scotland Date; Unknown
New road markings trialled in the Highlands after major study shows reduction in motorcycle…
The new Ross County away kits were launched on Monday. Modelling the attire from left are: Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Josh Reid, who all joined the club this summer. Image: Ross County FC
Fans react as Ross County's change kit colour switch is likened to Hearts
Andy Murray celebrates victory in his match against James Duckworth during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday
Paul Third: Sir Andy Murray is still the poster boy for the Wimbledon faithful
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Review of Fletcher's stage show Picture shows; Alan Fletcher The Doctor Will See You Now. N/A. Supplied by Eden Court Date; Unknown
Review: The Doctor Will See You Now with Alan Fletcher at Eden Court
Tonio Teklic is on Aberdeen manager Barry Robson's transfer radar. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals positive developments in bid to secure more signings
CR0043693, Callum Law, Aberdeen. David Cox, president of the Summerhill visually impaired bowlers club, who has enjoyed success at national level. Picture of David Cox. Friday, June 30th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss
Shaun Dunbar admitted eight charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after threatening to burn down foodbank
Inverharroch Farm barns, which are being transformed into a heritage centre and distillery.
The Cabrach: Using Scotland's national drink for a distillery revival