Rag’n’Bone Man: Efforts being made to bring singer back to Inverness after cancelled concert

A “devastated” Rag’n’Bone Man is keen to return to Inverness and re-schedule his concert that was cancelled on Sunday evening.

The singer was due to take to the stage at the Northern Meeting Park in his only Scottish date.

But thousands of fans were left disappointed when the gig was called off just hours before it was due to start.

Cancelled flights meant show could not go on

Organisers blamed “unforeseen and unavoidable travel issues”, with flights being cancelled for the band and crew on their way to Scotland.

They say that with all avenues of alternative travel means exhausted, the show was “logistically impossible” to put on.

Rag ‘n’Bone Man, real name Rory Charles Graham, travelled to Inverness earlier and was seen with fans in the city centre on Saturday night.

He left on Sunday to continue his tour, with his next date at the Henley Festival on Wednesday.

Les Kidger, director of promoters LCC Live Event Services, said he has been in talks with the singer’s management and agent about organising a new concert.

“There is a will from all parties to get this show back to the Highlands.

“It won’t be this year, but certainly it’s top of our list.

“My fellow director was with Rory yesterday and he is devastated about it.

“He was out in Inverness on Saturday night and thought it was a great city. He had a really good time, doing selfies and meeting people.”

Mr Kidger, who has spoken about the increasing challenge in bringing big names to the Highlands, said the Rag’n’Bone Man cancellation has affected businesses as well as fans.

He said: “When we put on these large-scale concerts and events it obviously has a beneficial factor for a lot of hotels, restaurants etc.

Sorry for Inverness fans

“Some people said they still went out, but obviously it has a knock-on effect unfortunately.

“We are very sorry for the fans and have started the process of organising refunds.

“But it was one of those things and outwith our control. We don’t lay blame anywhere, but it’s an industry where a number of factors come into play and can cause difficulty.”

