90mph crash driver told police upbeat music ‘got the better of his emotions’

A driver who took police on a high-speed chase before crashing his car has claimed that “upbeat” music on the radio “got the better of his emotions”.

Aiden Smith admitted driving at 90mph around a number of residential Aberdeen streets in his purple Mini Cooper before striking a kerb on Provost Rust Drive.

The 25-year-old left his Mini in an undrivable state after shattering his alloy wheel and bursting a tyre, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor Mike Monro told the court that he had asked his client whether he was listening to Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell at the time.

But Smith replied that he had just been listening to “upbeat music,” he added.

Accused sped past parked cars and public

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told the court that at around 9.30pm on May 15 2020 police were on mobile patrol when they became aware of Smith’s vehicle driving at high speed on North Anderson Drive.

Ms Ross said it was clear to police that Smith was exceeding the 40mph speed limit and travelling at 90mph.

They activated blue lights and sirens but Smith’s purple Mini was lost from sight due to the break-neck speed he was travelling at.

Smith then tore along Manor Avenue with the police still some distance behind him.

“The street was lined with parked cars and pedestrians were around – dust came up behind his car due to his driving past a construction site,” Ms Ross said.

“Officers noted that that would impact the braking ability of the vehicle.”

The Mini was again lost from view but as police turned onto Provost Rust Drive they saw it in a stationary position having suffered collision damage.

There was significant damage to the front offside wheel due to an “obvious kerb strike”, Ms Ross said.

Smith’s vehicle was left in an undrivable state as the alloy wheel had snapped, perforating the tyre.

When asked by police why he had driven at such high speed, he told them “the music on the radio had got the better of his emotions”.

Smith, who has a previous driving disqualification, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving dangerously at excessive speeds of up to 90mph in a 40mph zone.

‘Shows a lack of maturity’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court he had asked his client if it was Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf he had been listening to while driving that night.

“He just said it was upbeat music, ” Mr Monro said.

“Mr Smith was also driving alone that night so it was not as if he was trying to impress anyone.

“He told me he just likes to drive fast – that shows a lack of maturity with regard to matters.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna told Smith: “This is your second driving offence and it’s not acceptable to say you just like driving fast.

“You must adhere to the speed limit, but hopefully you will learn that in due course.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McKenna sentenced Smith to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

She also banned him from driving for 14 months and ordered him to resit an extended driving test following his ban.

