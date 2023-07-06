Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode

Calum Ross and another man pulled their victim from his bike in Inverness and launched the attack.

By Jenni Gee
The attack took place on Inverness' High Street. Image: Shutterstock
Muggers pulled a cyclist from his bike and threatened to stab him unless he handed over his mobile phone and passcode.

Together with another man, Calum Ross, 18, ran at his victim and dragged him to the ground before launching a vicious assault.

The pair repeatedly threatened to stab the stricken cyclist if he refused to hand over the iPhone 11 and the code to access it.

Ross appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of assault to injury and robbery in relation to the incident on January 4 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Robert Frazer that the attack has occurred around 8pm as the victim was cycling along High Street in Inverness.

Attackers ran from alleyway

She said: “On approaching Marks and Spencer, the witness became aware of the accused Ross, whom he knew, alongside another male running out of an alleyway toward him.

“The accused then grabbed at the witness and pulled him from his bike before the accused and the other male began punching and kicking him on his head and body.”

Ms Hood said that the man was holding onto a black iPhone 11 during the assault.

“The accused and the other male began demanding the phone and demanding the witness provide the passcode to them to allow them to access the phone.

“The witness heard both repeatedly threatening to stab him if he did not comply or if he was to contact police to report the robbery.”

Mugger stamped on bike

After the man complied with the attackers’ request Ross was seen stamping on the bike, which had been discarded in the road.

The cyclist was allowed to leave, but without his bike or mobile phone.

He later realised that a key card allowing access to his accommodation was also missing and had likely been taken during the attack.

Police officers later saw red marks on the assault victim’s head, and noted that he was complaining of a lump to the left side of his head underneath his hairline.

Solicitor Kevin Brady, for Ross, told the court his client was currently remanded at Polmont young offenders institution and reserved his comments in mitigation for a sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Frazer deferred sentence until later this month for the production of reports.

 

