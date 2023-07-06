Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode

Muggers pulled a cyclist from his bike and threatened to stab him unless he handed over his mobile phone and passcode.

Together with another man, Calum Ross, 18, ran at his victim and dragged him to the ground before launching a vicious assault.

The pair repeatedly threatened to stab the stricken cyclist if he refused to hand over the iPhone 11 and the code to access it.

Ross appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of assault to injury and robbery in relation to the incident on January 4 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Robert Frazer that the attack has occurred around 8pm as the victim was cycling along High Street in Inverness.

Attackers ran from alleyway

She said: “On approaching Marks and Spencer, the witness became aware of the accused Ross, whom he knew, alongside another male running out of an alleyway toward him.

“The accused then grabbed at the witness and pulled him from his bike before the accused and the other male began punching and kicking him on his head and body.”

Ms Hood said that the man was holding onto a black iPhone 11 during the assault.

“The accused and the other male began demanding the phone and demanding the witness provide the passcode to them to allow them to access the phone.

“The witness heard both repeatedly threatening to stab him if he did not comply or if he was to contact police to report the robbery.”

Mugger stamped on bike

After the man complied with the attackers’ request Ross was seen stamping on the bike, which had been discarded in the road.

The cyclist was allowed to leave, but without his bike or mobile phone.

He later realised that a key card allowing access to his accommodation was also missing and had likely been taken during the attack.

Police officers later saw red marks on the assault victim’s head, and noted that he was complaining of a lump to the left side of his head underneath his hairline.

Solicitor Kevin Brady, for Ross, told the court his client was currently remanded at Polmont young offenders institution and reserved his comments in mitigation for a sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Frazer deferred sentence until later this month for the production of reports.