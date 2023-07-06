Effort to highlight hidden history Aberdeen’s first BBC base on Belmont Street

Over the crackle of static, the Marquis of Aberdeen welcomed radio listeners to the city’s new Belmont Street station at 9pm on October 10, 1923.

The 2nd Gordon Highlanders then marked the launch of the region’s first BBC service with a live on-air pipe band performance.

But there’s nothing there to note the small but significant role the city centre building played in the rise of radio.

Now, with the centenary fast approaching, BBC bosses have been given permission for a commemorative plaque at its first radio station in Aberdeen.

The sign will be installed at 15-17 Belmont Street to honour the “event of cultural significance”.

It will sit underneath the existing plaque that pays tribute to obstetrician Alexander Gordon MD.

Why did the BBC want a plaque in Aberdeen?

The memento will specifically mark the national broadcaster’s first radio broadcast in Aberdeen.

The BBC’s 2BD radio station went on air live from the studio at 17 Belmont Street.

It was launched by the Marquis of Aberdeen and Temair, followed by a live performance from the band of the 2nd Gordon Highlanders.

2BD was the second BBC radio station to open in Scotland, following on from Glasgow a few months earlier.

What did the BBC’s Aberdeen radio station do?

The Aberdeen station broadcast local content for north-east listeners including drama, music and religious programming.

Aberdeen made history by hosting the first Gaelic broadcast on December 2, 1923, which was a religious address.

Meanwhile in 1924, it started the first regular sports broadcasts in Scotland with international referee Peter Craigmyle.

The BBC went on to move out of the city centre to its current Beechgrove premises in 1938.

Are there other plaques like this?

The Aberdeen sign will form part of a national trail of plaques coordinated and promoted by the BBC to mark its history.

There are already mementoes in place at Glasgow’s BBC 5 SC, Cardiff’s 5WA and Belfast’s 2 BE stations.

The broadcaster also has its own blue plaques at studios including Maida Vale and BBC Elstree Centre, best known as the home of popular soap Eastenders.

Other place plaques are also installed across Aberdeen, marking places of interest in the city.

These include Aberdeen Town House, Guestrow and Concert Court.

Meanwhile, more than 100 commemorative plaques are in place celebrating the lives of those who have lived or worked in Aberdeen.