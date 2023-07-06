Effort to highlight hidden history Aberdeen’s first BBC base on Belmont Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Effort to highlight hidden history Aberdeen’s first BBC base on Belmont Street

The commemorative sign will be placed outside the former 2BD radio studio.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
A new plaque will honour the BBC's first radio broadcast in Aberdeen
A new plaque will honour the BBC's first radio broadcast in Aberdeen. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Over the crackle of static, the Marquis of Aberdeen welcomed radio listeners to the city’s new Belmont Street station at 9pm on October 10, 1923.

The 2nd Gordon Highlanders then marked the launch of the region’s first BBC service with a live on-air pipe band performance.

But there’s nothing there to note the small but significant role the city centre building played in the rise of radio.

Now, with the centenary fast approaching, BBC bosses have been given permission for a commemorative plaque at its first radio station in Aberdeen.

The sign will be installed at 15-17 Belmont Street to honour the “event of cultural significance”.

The new BBC radio plaque will be located on Belmont Street. Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It will sit underneath the existing plaque that pays tribute to obstetrician Alexander Gordon MD.

Why did the BBC want a plaque in Aberdeen?

The memento will specifically mark the national broadcaster’s first radio broadcast in Aberdeen.

The BBC’s 2BD radio station went on air live from the studio at 17 Belmont Street.

The red outline shows where the new BBC commemorative plaque will be located. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It was launched by the Marquis of Aberdeen and Temair, followed by a live performance from the band of the 2nd Gordon Highlanders.

2BD was the second BBC radio station to open in Scotland, following on from Glasgow a few months earlier.

What did the BBC’s Aberdeen radio station do?

The Aberdeen station broadcast local content for north-east listeners including drama, music and religious programming.

Aberdeen made history by hosting the first Gaelic broadcast on December 2, 1923, which was a religious address.

BBC Scotland’s Aberdeen base on Beechgrove Terrace. Image: Google Street View

Meanwhile in 1924, it started the first regular sports broadcasts in Scotland with international referee Peter Craigmyle.

The BBC went on to move out of the city centre to its current Beechgrove premises in 1938.

Are there other plaques like this?

The Aberdeen sign will form part of a national trail of plaques coordinated and promoted by the BBC to mark its history.

There are already mementoes in place at Glasgow’s BBC 5 SC, Cardiff’s 5WA and Belfast’s 2 BE stations.

The broadcaster also has its own blue plaques at studios including Maida Vale and BBC Elstree Centre, best known as the home of popular soap Eastenders.

A commemorative place plaques located outside Aberdeen Town House. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Other place plaques are also installed across Aberdeen, marking places of interest in the city.

These include Aberdeen Town House, Guestrow and Concert Court.

Meanwhile, more than 100 commemorative plaques are in place celebrating the lives of those who have lived or worked in Aberdeen.

‘The best-loved woman in Aberdeen’: New plaque honours Dr Laura Sandeman, who devoted life to helping the poor and died working through flu epidemic

