We visited Aberdeen’s mysterious Masonic Temple – and explored the underground crypt

The grand building in Aberdeen city centre is one you might have walked past countless times…

But have you ever wondered what the Masonic Temple on Crown Street looks like on the inside, and what mysteries lurk within?

To launch our Keys To The City series, exploring Aberdeen’s exclusive and iconic buildings, we gained access to the Freemasons’ Hall to find out if the granite structure’s grandeur was matched in the interior.

Stunning welcome to the Aberdeen Masonic Temple

The early-20th century temple did not disappoint, making an instant impression as you walk through the front door.

The intricate marble mosaic floor with the signs of the Zodiac welcomes you to the temple, along with an expertly crafted ornate ceiling with fruit and flowers decorations, painted in traditional Masonic colours.

The entrance hallway did nothing but whet the appetite to see more of the lodge.

Doors lead through to the Provincial Hall. This meeting place contains Guild chairs for the city of Aberdeen that date back centuries.

This area also includes a stunning hexagonal skylight, with the light forming block patterns on the walls during certain periods of the day.

Masonic Order’s links to Temple of Solomon

To the right of the ground floor is the Chapter Hall.

This room stands out for its vivid red and blue carpet and rich wall panels. It also contains a centerpiece that links the order’s history to the Temple of Solomon.

On the upper floor of the temple you can find the Craft Hall.

This is the largest of the three, and is distinct in it design, with a gently arched ceiling and wonderfully sculpted angel decorations that look out across the Hall.

The Freemasons say that, contrary to what many think, they are not a secret society… But they are a society that has secrets.

A secret they didn’t mind sharing was the fact they have a crypt lying under the building.

Hidden beneath a rug, wooden panel and a puzzle-like three-part trap door is a wonderful chamber.

It’s so tightly guarded that three members of the Masonic order are required to open the trap door allowing you to look down into the crypt.

Breathtaking underground crypt

A large ornate key gives you access to the chamber, which is one of the most beautiful parts of the whole building.

The space, which is used for Masonic rituals, is in its original state from when it was designed and painted in 1920.

The lower part of the chamber has marble pillars, Zodiac signs and names of Hebrew tribes. The upper-section has wonderfully painted artwork.

More than 100 years of history

The temple dates back to 1908 and the building was opened for use two years after that.

More than 100 years later, the design of the building stands out on the exterior and the interior.

Can I visit the Masonic Temple in Aberdeen?

But the confines may not be quite as closely guarded as you might suspect…

The Freemasons do open the building up to guests for events, and it’s definitely one for your visit-list.

The Masonic Temple will also be featured in the line-up for Doors Open Day 2023, taking place on the 2nd and 3rd of September.

Seonaidh Baker from Doors Open Day said: “Doors Open Day is Scotland’s largest free heritage festival.

“It encourages local residents and tourists alike to explore the city and gives access to venues which may not always be open to the public.

“The Masonic Temple on Crown Street is a prime example of that.”

You can watch the video of us exploring the Masonic Temple on Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok.