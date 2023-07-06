We visited Aberdeen’s mysterious Masonic Temple – and explored the underground crypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We visited Aberdeen’s mysterious Masonic Temple – and explored the underground crypt

The Masonic Temple catches so many eyes from the Crown Street pavement. We got behind closed doors to see what it looks like on the inside...

Derry gets a look inside the crypt under the Masonic Temple.
By Derry Alldritt

The grand building in Aberdeen city centre is one you might have walked past countless times…

But have you ever wondered what the Masonic Temple on Crown Street looks like on the inside, and what mysteries lurk within?

To launch our Keys To The City series, exploring Aberdeen’s exclusive and iconic buildings, we gained access to the Freemasons’ Hall to find out if the granite structure’s grandeur was matched in the interior.

Here I am preparing to enter the Masonic Temple in Crown Street…

Stunning welcome to the Aberdeen Masonic Temple

The early-20th century temple did not disappoint, making an instant impression as you walk through the front door.

The intricate marble mosaic floor with the signs of the Zodiac welcomes you to the temple, along with an expertly crafted ornate ceiling with fruit and flowers decorations, painted in traditional Masonic colours.

The entrance hallway did nothing but whet the appetite to see more of the lodge.

The marble mosaic Zodiac floor welcomes visitors to the building.

Doors lead through to the Provincial Hall. This meeting place contains Guild chairs for the city of Aberdeen that date back centuries.

This area also includes a stunning hexagonal skylight, with the light forming block patterns on the walls during certain periods of the day.

The Provincial Hall.

Masonic Order’s links to Temple of Solomon

To the right of the ground floor is the Chapter Hall.

This room stands out for its vivid red and blue carpet and rich wall panels. It also contains a centerpiece that links the order’s history to the Temple of Solomon.

The door leading to the Chapter Hall in the Aberdeen Masonic Temple. 

On the upper floor of the temple you can find the Craft Hall.

This is the largest of the three, and is distinct in it design, with a gently arched ceiling and wonderfully sculpted angel decorations that look out across the Hall.

The Craft Hall.

The Freemasons say that, contrary to what many think, they are not a secret society… But they are a society that has secrets.

A secret they didn’t mind sharing was the fact they have a crypt lying under the building.

The trap door to the underground crypt looks like something from a movie.

Hidden beneath a rug, wooden panel and a puzzle-like three-part trap door is a wonderful chamber.

It’s so tightly guarded that three members of the Masonic order are required to open the trap door allowing you to look down into the crypt.

Breathtaking underground crypt

A large ornate key gives you access to the chamber, which is one of the most beautiful parts of the whole building.

The space, which is used for Masonic rituals, is in its original state from when it was designed and painted in 1920.

A view inside the underground crypt. We were not told just what the rituals down here involve. 

The lower part of the chamber has marble pillars, Zodiac signs and names of Hebrew tribes. The upper-section has wonderfully painted artwork.

More than 100 years of history

The temple dates back to 1908 and the building was opened for use two years after that.

More than 100 years later, the design of the building stands out on the exterior and the interior.

The foundation stone located at the rear of the building.

Can I visit the Masonic Temple in Aberdeen?

But the confines may not be quite as closely guarded as you might suspect…

The Freemasons do open the building up to guests for events, and it’s definitely one for your visit-list.

The Masonic Temple will also be featured in the line-up for Doors Open Day 2023, taking place on the 2nd and 3rd of September.

Seonaidh Baker from Doors Open Day said: “Doors Open Day is Scotland’s largest free heritage festival.

“It encourages local residents and tourists alike to explore the city and gives access to venues which may not always be open to the public.

“The Masonic Temple on Crown Street is a prime example of that.”

You can watch the video of us exploring the Masonic Temple on Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok.

