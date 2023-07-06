Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie

Jay McIntosh, 22, continued to kick and stamp on one victim even after he was knocked unconscious.

By Dave Finlay
Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh today.
Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

A violent thug who took part in a horrific murder bid before attacking a stranger in the street was jailed for six years today after a judge was told prison has “saved his life”.

Jay McIntosh, 22, carried out two brutal assaults in Buckie on the same night after amassing a series of previous convictions, including for crimes of violence.

McIntosh was freed under eight separate bail orders when he committed the attempted murder and an assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on September 2 last year.

He was remanded in custody following the attacks and his counsel, Simon Gilbride told the High Court in Edinburgh: “He advised that the prison system has saved his life and turned him into a better person.”

He said McIntosh has faced up to problems with drink and drugs, gained educational qualifications and was “now looking at potential university courses”.

A judge told him that his latest offences were “brutal attacks” and he has a bad record of offending.

McIntosh was jailed last year after he was caught stamping baby seagulls to death on the streets of Buckie. 

He also provoked an armed stand-off involving nearly 30 police officers after informing paramedics he had a knife.

And he was jailed in May after sinking his teeth into the nose of his girlfriend after the pair got into an argument at an Aberdeen hotel.

Lord Ericht said he would have faced a nine and a half years jail term but for his guilty pleas in the case, but it would be discounted to six years and would be consecutive to any other prison sentences he is serving.

A prolonged and brutal attack

The judge told McIntosh: “You have a chance to turn your life around during this prison sentence. Don’t waste it.”

McIntosh earlier admitted attempting to murder a 22-year-old man at Burns Square, Buckie, by repeatedly stamping and kicking him on the head while acting with another.

He also carried out a serious assault on a 33-year-old stranger at the town’s Archibald Grove by striking him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground.

The court was told that the first victim was heard shouting “get out” before McIntosh and another man were seen attacking him as he lay on the ground in a prolonged and brutal assault.

The victim was repeatedly kicked and stamped on with substantial force and the blows continued after he was knocked unconscious. An eyewitness described the attack as “horrific”.

McIntosh was seen to run off after the murder bid, raising his arms and shouting: “I’m f***ing Jay McIntosh.”

The victim was found lying on his back in the middle of the road, with bleeding from his nose and mouth and laboured breathing.

He was found to have sustained a bleed to the brain and a broken jaw, nose and cheekbone. He underwent surgery for his jaw injury.

Second victim attacked minutes later

McIntosh went on to commit a further assault on a stranger in an unprovoked attack minutes after the attempted murder.

His victim was walking home after watching a football match and visiting a friend when he encountered McIntosh in the street.

Without warning McIntosh approached him and punched him on the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man made it home but was in substantial pain and went to hospital. He was found to have a double fracture to his jaw and underwent surgery.

Mr Gilbride said that McIntosh was motivated to change and was helping others in the prison system.

He said: “He would like to do something around psychology or counselling.”

