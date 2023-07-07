Aberdeen’s historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs

Repair works on the historic Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen have started this week after three years of closure.

Rumoured to be Aberdeen’s most haunted building, the Wardhouse Tower of the Tolbooth was built in the early 17th Century and extended to dominate the east end of Union Street in 1975.

The historic building was used as a jail for many years and became a museum in 1995 for locals and visitors to learn about crime and punishment in the Granite City.

The Tolbooth Museum has been unable to reopen since the pandemic due to health and safety risks.

Now, £1.36million worth of repairs to the grade A-listed building, located beside the Sheriff Court on Union Street, will make it possible for the public to visit once again.

Guaranteeing the future of the Tolbooth

Aberdeen City Council commissioned chartered architect and conservation expert, David Chouman, to compile a report on the essential works required.

The building services team will fix a large crack to an internal archway on the ground floor and carry out extensive external repairs.

This includes replacing the leadwork, stabilising stonework, removing previous mortar repairs, fixing a cracked Gothic-arched window and refurbishing the clock faces, all using traditional materials and techniques.

Alex McLellan, finance and resources convener, said: “The work on the Tolbooth Museum, one of the oldest buildings in the city, will begin soon to restore and protect the grade A-listed structure and allow the museum to reopen in due course.”

The council is making the public aware there will be scaffolding around the building while the work is carried out.

Access will be limited in the area and the scaffolding will occupy some of the width of Lodge Walk.

Noise control will also be in place to avoid disturbance of nearby court proceedings.