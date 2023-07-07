Aberdeen’s historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs

Essential repair works on the grade A-listed building started this week.

By Ellie Milne
Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Tolbooth Museum has been unable to reopen since the pandemic due to health and safety concerns. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Repair works on the historic Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen have started this week after three years of closure.

Rumoured to be Aberdeen’s most haunted building, the Wardhouse Tower of the Tolbooth was built in the early 17th Century and extended to dominate the east end of Union Street in 1975.

The historic building was used as a jail for many years and became a museum in 1995 for locals and visitors to learn about crime and punishment in the Granite City.

The Tolbooth Museum has been unable to reopen since the pandemic due to health and safety risks.

Now, £1.36million worth of repairs to the grade A-listed building, located beside the Sheriff Court on Union Street, will make it possible for the public to visit once again.

The works required to reopen the museum include roof and parapet repairs. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Guaranteeing the future of the Tolbooth

Aberdeen City Council commissioned chartered architect and conservation expert, David Chouman, to compile a report on the essential works required.

The building services team will fix a large crack to an internal archway on the ground floor and carry out extensive external repairs.

This includes replacing the leadwork, stabilising stonework, removing previous mortar repairs, fixing a cracked Gothic-arched window and refurbishing the clock faces, all using traditional materials and techniques.

Alex McLellan, finance and resources convener, said: “The work on the Tolbooth Museum, one of the oldest buildings in the city, will begin soon to restore and protect the grade A-listed structure and allow the museum to reopen in due course.”

The historic clock faces will be refurbished as part of the works. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The council is making the public aware there will be scaffolding around the building while the work is carried out.

Access will be limited in the area and the scaffolding will occupy some of the width of Lodge Walk.

Noise control will also be in place to avoid disturbance of nearby court proceedings.

