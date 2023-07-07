Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen

Departing keeper Joe Lewis has revealed it was his decision to leave Aberdeen despite having a year left on his contract.

The 35-year-old approached the club and asked to have the final year of his deal ripped up.

He is grateful to the Dons hierarchy for letting him leave.

After seven years at Pittodrie, Lewis admits it was an “emotional” decision but didn’t want to “drag out” the final year of his contract.

Former Aberdeen captain Lewis lost the No.1 jersey to Dutch keeper Kelle Roos last season.

Roos has another year left on his Dons contract and Aberdeen this week signed keeper Ross Doohan, 25, on a two-year-deal from Forest Green Rovers.

Lewis may have left Pittodrie but the keeper confirmed he is not retiring.

Lewis told RedTV: “I had a year left but approached the club because I didn’t want to just drag it out for the sake of having another year.

“I’m grateful to the club that they were open to coming to an agreement that suited both parties.

“The club have looked after me so well and I am enormously proud to have played for and also captain Aberdeen.

“My second child was born in Aberdeen hospital, my first son has spent seven out of his eight years here.

“I have made loads of friends and have had a great relationship with the supporters, managers and the owners of the club – people from top to bottom.

“So I have a lot of mixed feelings, it’s emotional – but I feel it has come to a natural end.”

Lewis set to assess his options

Lewis played 271 times for the Dons following his move from Fulham in 2016.

The keeper was named captain in summer 2019 following Graeme Shinnie’s switch to Derby County.

Lewis held the skipper’s armband for two seasons until Scott Brown was given the captaincy in summer 2021.

Brown became team captain, with Lewis club captain that season under then boss Stephen Glass.

Lewis was keen to emphasize leaving Pittodrie is not the end of his playing career.

He said: “I’ve not made any firm decisions on what I’ll do next.

“I will assess my options and see what comes up.

“I won’t be a stranger to the north-east, that’s for sure, this has been my second home and I will visit frequently.

“It’s emotional to think we’ll be leaving the city because the people of Aberdeen have been so good to us.

“So I have to thank the fans, there has been a lot of ups and downs, but I think the club is in fantastic hands.

“A big thank you for the last seven years with me through thick and thin.”

Praise for ‘absolutely brilliant’ Roos

Lewis made his Aberdeen debut in a Europa League qualifier against Luxembourg’s Fola Esch in summer 2016.

He was the Dons No.1 for six years – but found first-team football difficult to come by last season due to the form of Roos.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently hailed Roos as “the best keeper in the league”.

Lewis said: “Kelle came in and has been absolutely brilliant.

“We’ve got on really well.

“Sammy (Craig Samson, goal-keeper coach), Tom (Ritchie, keeper) and Kelle – there is a fantastic group there.

“You can tell Kelle is happy off the pitch as well and hopefully I played a small part in helping him settle in.

“His performances last season were exceptional.

“Those are the relationships you miss as you form a close bond by training together every day.”

Disappointment at no silverware

During his seven years at Pittodrie Lewis played in three cup finals – in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately the Dons lost all three finals.

That was despite Lewis’ heroics in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic in December 2018.

He saved a penalty from Scott Sinclair and produced a string of vital blocks – but the Dons still lost 1-0.

Lewis said: “The disappointment was not winning some silverware because it was something I was really keen to do with the club.

“You look back on moments in some of those games.

“That would have been the icing on the cake but no regrets.

“However that Brendan Rodgers team was very good and we just couldn’t get past them in the three finals we had against them.

“There were a lot of good moments in the seven years and I will look back with fond memories.”

‘Proud’ to have played for Aberdeen

Lewis was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season in 2016-2017.

The veteran stopper played in six European campaigns with Aberdeen.

Lewis said: “I have always done my best for the football club and tried my hardest.

“Sometimes it was great then latterly in the last 18 months to two years there were some disappointing moments – a bit of bad luck, poor timing and poor goalkeeping.

“But one think no-one could ever accuse me of is not giving my all for the shirt and not wanting the best for the club.

“That is something I am proud of.

“Being made captain was a huge honour, especially when you realise the history of the club.

“This is a really big football club so I’m proud to have played 271 games here.”