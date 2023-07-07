Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen

Keeper Joe Lewis had a year remaining on his Aberdeen contract but took the 'emotional' decision to leave a club he has been 'proud' to play for

By Sean Wallace
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Departing keeper Joe Lewis has revealed it was his decision to leave Aberdeen despite having a year left on his contract.

The 35-year-old approached the club and asked to have the final year of his deal ripped up.

He is grateful to the Dons hierarchy for letting him leave.

After seven years at Pittodrie, Lewis admits it was an “emotional” decision  but didn’t want to “drag out” the final year of his contract.

Former Aberdeen captain Lewis lost the No.1 jersey to Dutch keeper Kelle Roos last season.

Roos has another year left on his Dons contract and Aberdeen this week signed keeper Ross Doohan, 25, on a two-year-deal from Forest Green Rovers.

Lewis may have left Pittodrie but the keeper confirmed he is not retiring.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis, Angus MacDonald (L) and Mattie Pollock (R) celebrate as the club are guaranteed European football group stages next season after beating St Mirren 3-0. Image: SNS

Lewis told RedTV: “I had a year left but approached the club because I didn’t want to just drag it out for the sake of having another year.

“I’m grateful to the club that they were open to coming to an agreement that suited both parties.

“The club have looked after me so well and I am enormously proud to have played for and also captain Aberdeen.

“My second child was born in Aberdeen hospital, my first son has spent seven out of his eight years here.

“I have made loads of friends and have had a great relationship with the supporters, managers and the owners of the club – people from top to bottom.

“So I have a lot of mixed feelings, it’s emotional – but I feel it has come to a natural end.”

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis makes a save to deny Livingston.

Lewis set to assess his options

Lewis played 271 times for the Dons following his move from Fulham in 2016.

The keeper was named captain in summer 2019 following Graeme Shinnie’s switch to Derby County.

Lewis held the skipper’s armband for two seasons until Scott Brown was given the captaincy in summer 2021.

Brown became team captain, with Lewis club captain that season under then boss Stephen Glass.

Lewis was keen to emphasize leaving Pittodrie is not the end of his playing career.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action. Image: SNS

He said: “I’ve not made any firm decisions on what I’ll do next.

“I will assess my options and see what comes up.

“I won’t be a stranger to the north-east, that’s for sure, this has been my second home and I will visit frequently.

“It’s emotional to think we’ll be leaving the city because the people of Aberdeen have been so good to us.

“So I have to thank the fans, there has been a lot of ups and downs, but I think the club is in fantastic hands.

“A big thank you for the last seven years with me through thick and thin.”

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis makes a diving stop in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Praise for ‘absolutely brilliant’ Roos

Lewis made his Aberdeen debut in a Europa League qualifier against Luxembourg’s Fola Esch in summer 2016.

He was the Dons No.1 for six years – but found first-team football difficult to come by last season due to the form of Roos.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently hailed Roos as “the best keeper in the league”.

Kelle Roos (L) and Joe Lewis during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Lewis said:  “Kelle came in and has been absolutely brilliant.

“We’ve got on really well.

“Sammy (Craig Samson, goal-keeper coach), Tom (Ritchie, keeper) and Kelle – there is a fantastic group there.

“You can tell Kelle is happy off the pitch as well and hopefully I played a small part in helping him settle in.

“His performances last season were exceptional.

“Those are the relationships you miss as you form a close bond by training together every day.”

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis saves a shot from Dundee’s Josh Mulligan’s (15) during the Dons’ 1-0 win.

Disappointment at no silverware

During his seven years at Pittodrie Lewis played in three cup finals – in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately the Dons lost all three finals.

That was despite Lewis’ heroics in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic in December 2018.

He saved a penalty from Scott Sinclair and produced a string of vital blocks – but the Dons still lost 1-0.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action. Image: SNS

Lewis said: “The disappointment was not winning some silverware because it was something I was really keen to do with the club.

“You look back on moments in some of those games.

“That would have been the icing on the cake but no regrets.

“However that Brendan Rodgers team was very good and we just couldn’t get past them in the three finals we had against them.

“There were a lot of good moments in the seven years and I will look back with fond memories.”

‘Proud’ to have played for Aberdeen

Lewis was named in the PFA Scotland team of the season in 2016-2017.

The veteran stopper played in six European campaigns with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after a 2-1 win over Dundee. Image: SNS.

Lewis said: “I have always done my best for the football club and tried my hardest.

“Sometimes it was great then latterly in the last 18 months to two years there were some disappointing moments – a bit of bad luck, poor timing and poor goalkeeping.

“But one think no-one could ever accuse me of is not giving my all for the shirt and not wanting the best for the club.

“That is something I am proud of.

“Being made captain was a huge honour, especially when you realise the history of the club.

“This is a really big football club so I’m proud to have played 271 games here.”

