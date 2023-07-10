Man, 80, who flew from Asia to Aberdeen over £50 row may have fled country

A man who flew from the Philippines to Aberdeen to confront his daughter in a row over £50 has had a warrant issued for his arrest amid fears he has skipped the country.

James Richardson – an 80-year-old pensioner – was so incensed he scratched her car along with one belonging to his daughter’s partner.

The pair had previously fallen out after Richardson sent £50 for his daughter to pass on to his great-granddaughter, but which he claims was never received by the child.

After paying £1,000 to fly to the UK, Richardson went to his daughter’s home and scratched both cars with an unknown implement.

The pensioner even reported himself to the police and spent the night in the cells as a result.

Now a warrant has been issued for his arrest at Aberdeen Sheriff Court due to growing concern that he has fled the country before he could be sentenced.

Yet, it was claimed at a previous hearing that Richardson – who married a Filipino woman to remain in the Philippines – didn’t have the money to fly back home.

Appearing on Richardson’s behalf, his solicitor Mike Monro stated that the OAP was not present and had “presumably gone back to the Philippines to be with his 29-year-old wife”.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke issued a warrant for the arrest of Richardson due to his non-appearance in court.

However, extradition from the Philippines to the UK is bound by a number of specific rules, such as whether the offence is also a crime in that country.

It also has to be a crime in the Philippines that is punishable by a maximum of 12 months in prison.

Accused ‘fessed up’ to crime

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said at a previous hearing that Richardson was seen knocking on his daughter’s door on Christie Crescent, Aberdeen, around 10.15am on June 22 this year.

After getting no response, he left but returned a short time later.

Then another witness heard “scraping” sounds and saw Richardson damaging two vehicles in the driveway.

Ms Laird said: “The accused contacted the police directly on the emergency line and made various admissions, stating he’d damaged two cars”.

Interrupting her, Sheriff Nigel Cooke asked: “So, he contacted the police himself and ‘fessed up?”

Ms Laird replied: “Yes”.

Richardson, whose address was given as Argyll Place in Portlethen, where he was temporarily staying with a friend, pled guilty to causing malicious damage.

Defence solicitor Mike Monro had told the court that his client now lived in the Philippines having moved there four years ago.

Mr Monro explained that his visa expired during a Covid lockdown which meant he was unable to leave.

“He was advised this could be extended indefinitely were he to meet up with a Filipino lady and be involved in a relationship whereby he marries her.

“This he did by marrying a 29-year-old Filipino lady and therefore was allowed to stay.

“The steps he had taken did not find favour with his family.”

The solicitor explained that Richardson has a daughter, granddaughter and a great-granddaughter in Stonehaven.

They “became estranged” owing to a “family rift” that started more than 20 years ago, he said.

“For reasons only the accused knows, he, within the last month, elected to return to the north-east at his own cost of £1,000,” Mr Monro went on.

80-year-old ‘presumably’ gone back to be with 29-year-old wife

“He wished to speak to his daughter about, quite remarkably, £50.

“What had happened was that, during Covid, the accused sent his daughter £50 to be passed onto his great-granddaughter.

“It transpires, according to the accused, that money was never delivered.

“This has rankled the accused ever since, so, at great expense, he’s flown back from the Philippines to Aberdeen in order to have this matter resolved.”

However, appearing on Ricardson’s behalf on Friday, Mr Monro said: “It is my understanding is my client’s intention to return back to the Philippines.

“I wrote to him on June 26 informing him to be at court but he’s presumably gone back to the Philippines to be with his 29-year-old wife.”

Due to Richardson’s non-appearance in court, Sheriff Cooke issued a warrant for Richardson’s arrest.

