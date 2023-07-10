Man, 80, who flew from Asia to Aberdeen over £50 row may have fled country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 80, who flew from Asia to Aberdeen over £50 row may have fled country

An arrest warrant has been granted for James Richardson, who has "presumably gone back to the Philippines to be with his 29-year-old wife".

By David McPhee
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A man who flew from the Philippines to Aberdeen to confront his daughter in a row over £50 has had a warrant issued for his arrest amid fears he has skipped the country.

James Richardson – an 80-year-old pensioner – was so incensed he scratched her car along with one belonging to his daughter’s partner.

The pair had previously fallen out after Richardson sent £50 for his daughter to pass on to his great-granddaughter, but which he claims was never received by the child.

After paying £1,000 to fly to the UK, Richardson went to his daughter’s home and scratched both cars with an unknown implement.

The pensioner even reported himself to the police and spent the night in the cells as a result.

Now a warrant has been issued for his arrest at Aberdeen Sheriff Court due to growing concern that he has fled the country before he could be sentenced.

Yet, it was claimed at a previous hearing that Richardson – who married a Filipino woman to remain in the Philippines – didn’t have the money to fly back home.

Appearing on Richardson’s behalf, his solicitor Mike Monro stated that the OAP was not present and had “presumably gone back to the Philippines to be with his 29-year-old wife”.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke issued a warrant for the arrest of Richardson due to his non-appearance in court.

However, extradition from the Philippines to the UK is bound by a number of specific rules, such as whether the offence is also a crime in that country.

It also has to be a crime in the Philippines that is punishable by a maximum of 12 months in prison.

Accused ‘fessed up’ to crime

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird said at a previous hearing that Richardson was seen knocking on his daughter’s door on Christie Crescent, Aberdeen, around 10.15am on June 22 this year.

After getting no response, he left but returned a short time later.

Then another witness heard “scraping” sounds and saw Richardson damaging two vehicles in the driveway.

Ms Laird said: “The accused contacted the police directly on the emergency line and made various admissions, stating he’d damaged two cars”.

Interrupting her, Sheriff Nigel Cooke asked: “So, he contacted the police himself and ‘fessed up?”

Ms Laird replied: “Yes”.

Richardson, whose address was given as Argyll Place in Portlethen, where he was temporarily staying with a friend, pled guilty to causing malicious damage.

James Richardson has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he chose not to appear for his sentence hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor Mike Monro had told the court that his client now lived in the Philippines having moved there four years ago.

Mr Monro explained that his visa expired during a Covid lockdown which meant he was unable to leave.

“He was advised this could be extended indefinitely were he to meet up with a Filipino lady and be involved in a relationship whereby he marries her.

“This he did by marrying a 29-year-old Filipino lady and therefore was allowed to stay.

“The steps he had taken did not find favour with his family.”

The solicitor explained that Richardson has a daughter, granddaughter and a great-granddaughter in Stonehaven.

They “became estranged” owing to a “family rift” that started more than 20 years ago, he said.

“For reasons only the accused knows, he, within the last month, elected to return to the north-east at his own cost of £1,000,” Mr Monro went on.

80-year-old ‘presumably’ gone back to be with 29-year-old wife

“He wished to speak to his daughter about, quite remarkably, £50.

“What had happened was that, during Covid, the accused sent his daughter £50 to be passed onto his great-granddaughter.

“It transpires, according to the accused, that money was never delivered.

“This has rankled the accused ever since, so, at great expense, he’s flown back from the Philippines to Aberdeen in order to have this matter resolved.”

However, appearing on Ricardson’s behalf on Friday, Mr Monro said: “It is my understanding is my client’s intention to return back to the Philippines.

“I wrote to him on June 26 informing him to be at court but he’s presumably gone back to the Philippines to be with his 29-year-old wife.”

Due to Richardson’s non-appearance in court, Sheriff Cooke issued a warrant for Richardson’s arrest.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness
Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club captain Lennard Bester. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cricket: Eastern Premier League leaders Grange roar back to intensify Stoneywood-Dyce's relegation peril
Michael Mahoney just wanted to save on his energy bills - not go through a solar panel installation nightmare. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North-east man's solar panel woes highlight surge in 'rogue' traders
Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year. Image: Evie Grace Caldwell
Former Gray's School of Art student crowned Scottish young designer of the year
Thrown, a new National Theatre of Scotland play starring Stonehaven-born actor Lesley Hart, explores the world of Scottish backhold wrestling. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Julie Howden.
River City star Lesley Hart gets to grips with being Thrown into wrestling role
To go with story by Adele Merson. Full list of north and north-east politicians quitting at next election Picture shows; Moray MP Douglas Ross, Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford and Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
The north and north-east MPs standing their ground – and those planning to step…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay vows to repay Caley Thistle fans’ backing with more goals
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 8 1963 Picture shows; feature image . n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; Unknown
On This Day, 1963: When underage King Charles got caught drinking brandy in Stornoway,…
Isla Urquhart, left, and Ashley Hope at a meeting of the Dopamine Dolls, an Inverness group they co-founded. Image: Ashley Hope
Dopamine Dolls: The Inverness group where ADHD is not a dirty word