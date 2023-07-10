The north and north-east MPs standing their ground – and those planning to step down at next general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

The north and north-east MPs standing their ground – and those planning to step down at next general election

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn intends to stand again but Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will leave Westminster along with Highland MP Ian Blackford.

By Adele Merson
Scotland’s constituencies have undergone a major overhaul ahead of the expected 2024 general election, with changes made across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Two senior MPs across the north-east, Highlands and Islands are quitting but many more are choosing to fight the general election.

The SNP has faced an exodus in recent weeks with six MPs so far confirming they intend to step down from their Westminster seats across Scotland.

We’ve taken a look at all the local seats across the north and north-east with details below about how constituencies will change and who plans to contest them.

Aberdeen

The Aberdeen North constituency remains but will now take in all of Bridge and Don and Dyce, which previously fell under the Gordon constituency.

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman, MP for the seat, intends to seek re-selection.

In neighbouring Aberdeen South, Westminster SNP leader Stephen Flynn has confirmed to the Press and Journal he wishes to stand again.

It comes just days after his Commons deputy Mhairi Black revealed she is stepping down at the next general election. 

Aberdeenshire

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid has been selected by his party to stand for election in the new seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray.

The old Moray constituency will be split into two with Keith and Buckie joining the new constituency Mr Duguid is fighting for.

SNP Gordon MP Richard Thomson has confirmed he intends to seek his party’s nomination for the new seat of Gordon and Buchan. 

This constituency will now take in inland areas of the former Banff and Buchan constituency, including Turriff.

Finally, Conservative MP Andrew Bowie has been selected by his party to fight for the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine seat.

This is one of the few constituencies to remain unchanged in the boundary review.

Moray

Big changes are coming to Moray with incumbent MP Douglas Ross planning to step down from his seat and focus on being an MSP at Holyrood.

He toppled former SNP Westminster chief Angus Robertson in the 2017 general election, who had represented the area for 16 years.

His Moray constituency will be divided into two with Elgin joining a new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat.

Mr Ross has criticised the decision, arguing the area is best served by a single MP.

Highlands

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has already announced he will not stand at the next election. 

His Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat has been scrapped in name.

Instead, there will be a new seat of Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire.

SNP MP Drew Hendry is seeking election in the new constituency. He currently represents Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey.

Lochaber businessman Angus MacDonald has already launched his campaign to try and win the seat for the Liberal Democrats.

Another new seat is being created in Nairn, Strathspey and Moray West.

The Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency remains but it will take some extra areas like Ullapool, Beauly and part of Inverness-shire.

Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone, who currently represents the seat, will stand again.

SNP MP Brendan O’Hara currently represents Argyll and Bute but under the changes, this will now be expanded to become Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber.

Islands

Orkney and Shetland remains a constituency, with the Western Isles also unchanged.

The two seats were not subject to the boundary review as they are protected in law.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael, who has represented the area since 2001, will again be the party’s candidate.

The SNP’s Angus MacNeil wishes to stand again for the Western Isles seat he currently represents.

But there are suggestions of a plot to deselect him from his Western Isles seat.

On July 5, he was suspended from the party for a week after he accused SNP Westminster chief and Argyll and Bute MP Mr O Hara of bullying.

Why the changes?

Under the plans, there will be a decrease from 59 to 57 constituencies across Scotland.

Constituency boundaries are reviewed periodically to make sure constituencies all have roughly the same number of voters. The reviews alter boundaries to reflect rising and falling populations.

But there has been criticism from Highland representatives who say they struggle to deliver a good service to their voters because of the distances they already have to cover.

Mr Blackford has to drive more than 120 miles to get from his house to both of his constituency offices – almost as far as travelling from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

England will gain 10 seats, Wales will lose eight and the number of Northern Irish seats will remain the same.

