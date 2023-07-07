Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure

Three Sea Cadets from Aberdeen are preparing to experience life at sea on a unique vessel.

The TS Royalist, one of the youth charity’s offshore vessels, will be sailing into the Granite City next week.

Its arrival marks the two-year countdown until Aberdeen hosts the Tall Ship Races in 2025.

The tall ship, which won the racing event in 2017, will arrive on Thursday with the Sea Cadets to join the crew on July 15.

They will learn the ropes before heading off on their five-day sea going adventure up to Inverness.

First time at sea

Cadets Tyler, Kris and Logan will be expected to man the yards, set the sails and keep watch on the TS Royalist, which is a purpose-built traditional training brig

Aberdeen Sea Cadet Tyler said: “I cannot wait to join the ship and get stuck in and learn all about how the ship works as well as meeting other sea cadets from all over the UK”.

Fellow cadet Kris added: “I am a bit nervous as this will be first time going to sea, but I can’t think of a better way to experience my first time on board a ship.

“I am look forward to learning how to sail a tall ship, but I am also look forward to learning about the onboard engineering aspect”.

The Aberdeen-based unit of the Sea Cadets meet every Monday and Thursday at their headquarters in Footdee.

Lieutenant Peter Ritchie, the units commanding officer, said: “It will be a great experience for the cadets to get to sea on the TS Royalist, having enjoyed the experience myself as a cadet on the previous TS Royalist, I know the cadets are set to have a fantastic time.”