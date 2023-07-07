Corran Ferry crossings recommence following latest wave of disruption

The Maid of Glencoul ferry has returned to service at the Corran Narrows following a mechanical breakdown.

Operators of the Corran ferry were forced to reduce crossings to foot passengers last week after the vessel developed a fault with its steering system.

Specialist engineers were drafted in on June 28 to complete the necessary repairs on the ferry as customers braced for further disruption.

Highland Council has confirmed today that the vessel is now in working order and has returned to service.

Good afternoon…..we will be entering service in the next hour…thank you for your patience.@HighlandCouncil @NWTrunkRoads @trafficscotland — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) July 7, 2023

In a statement posted on Twitter, Highland Council wrote: “Following the completion of repairs and successful sea trials, The Maid of Glencoul ferry has returned to service across the Corran Narrows.”

Two temporary foot passenger services were put in place to help minimise disruption to customers.

These have now been stood down.

The crossing is currently being served by the Maid of Glencoul, while the MV Corran is in dry dock.

The MV Corran has been out of action since January, but an issue with the bow thruster and delays has meant it won’t return until mid-August.

The ferry service provides residents of the Ardnamurchan peninsula with access to the mainland.