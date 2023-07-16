IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for bumper weekend at New Deer Show

Hundreds of people donned their wellies for a packed day of fun at the New Deer Show today.

Now in its 175th year, the two-day event included traditional agricultural competitions, young handler classes, farmer skill contests and sheep shearing.

More than 750 entries of cattle, sheep and horses were entered into the New Deer Show, which traditionally is one of the largest horse shows in the area.

For younger attendees there was plenty on offer too – ranging from baby shows, fancy dress contests and fairground rides.

Today’s line-up also included a vintage and classic vehicle display and a companion dog show, clay pigeon shooting and children’s races – made all the more fun due to the mud at Craigieford Park.

And helping to warm up the soaked crowd were the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who put on an energetic performance in the afternoon.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.