IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for bumper weekend at New Deer Show

From farming competitions to vintage vehicle displays and a performance from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, there was something for everyone at the New Deer Show.

Kaitlyn Robson (9). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kaitlyn Robson (9). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shona Gossip and Emma Grady

Hundreds of people donned their wellies for a packed day of fun at the New Deer Show today.

Now in its 175th year, the two-day event included traditional agricultural competitions, young handler classes, farmer skill contests and sheep shearing.

More than 750 entries of cattle, sheep and horses were entered into the New Deer Show, which traditionally is one of the largest horse shows in the area.

For younger attendees there was plenty on offer too – ranging from baby shows, fancy dress contests and fairground rides.

Today’s line-up also included a vintage and classic vehicle display and a companion dog show, clay pigeon shooting and children’s races – made all the more fun due to the mud at Craigieford Park.

And helping to warm up the soaked crowd were the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who put on an energetic performance in the afternoon.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

A great day out.
Ready for a good day.
Sheep shearing on show.
Best flowers on show.
Public enjoying looking at the flower show.
Lots of yummy cake on display.
Produce on display.
Youngster on parents shoulders to see everything going on.
Getting pics of the highland dancers performing on stage.
Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
The crowd ready for Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
Youngsters sitting on a big tractor.
Public enjoy taking part in shooting.
The public enjoying watching the events take place.
Youngsters trying their best in the under 7s race.
The heavy rain didn’t stop anyone from not enjoying the day.
Lots of rain and mud but in good spirits.
Lots of different tractors lined up.
Vintage cars were on display for the public to look at.
Talking about tractors.
Public admiring the vintage cars.
Chilling out next to the vintage cars.

