Charlie House support centre one step closer to reality as construction partner announced

North-east charity Charlie House has appointed a construction partner as its dedicated support centre becomes one step closer to reality.

Robertson Construction Eastern will build the dedicated support centre for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families in Aberdeen.

Set on four acres of land within Woodend Hospital in the city, it will prevent local families from having to travel more than 100 miles to get vital support and respite care.

The plans include state-of-the-art spaces, such as a sensory room, spa pool, craft room, soft play area and therapy room, as well as family suites and children’s bedrooms to make the facility feel like a home away from home.

Works are set to start before November, with the foundations expected to be laid during spring next year and once the building works has started, it is expected to take 18-24 months to complete.

Back in 2018, Charlie House launched its Big Build Appeal to raise vital funds for the project and so far has raised over £5m, which will directly contribute to the facility’s development.

Last year, the charity launched its £250 Buy a Brick campaign as a more accessible form of fundraising for smaller groups or individuals.

Charlie House founder and chairwoman, Tracy Johnstone said: “Robertson is a fantastic family-based business which is passionate about helping local organisations.

“We first established a relationship with its team members a number of years ago while they were constructing The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA). From 2017 until 2019, Robertson fundraised for our cause, raising more than £30,000.

“Since then, the company has been a fantastic supporter, determined to help us reach our goal. Robertson has significant experience in delivering major projects, which include healthcare and education institutions, and will assist us by accessing its extensive and credible supply chain, ensuring we choose fit for purpose, sustainable and cost effective solutions to deliver the project.”

Construction and design has ‘end user in mind’

Robertson Construction Eastern business development director, John McHardy added: “In line with giving back to the local communities where we work, we will be delivering the pre-construction works and supply chain engagement for the new bespoke children’s centre for a token fee of £1.

“Together with Charlie House, we will ensure that the facility is constructed and designed with the end user in mind. The meaningful work they do is remarkable and we hope our past and current support has made life at the charity a little easier.”