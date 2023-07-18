Charlie House support centre one step closer to reality as construction partner announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charlie House support centre one step closer to reality as construction partner announced

Works are set to start on the project before November.

By Chris Cromar
Charlie House's John Brebner and Tracy Johnstone (centre) with (left to right) Gordon Milne, Susan Wilson, John McHardy, Katie Dalton and Graeme Lawtie from Robertson Construction Eastern. Image: Charlie House.
Charlie House's John Brebner and Tracy Johnstone (centre) with (left to right) Gordon Milne, Susan Wilson, John McHardy, Katie Dalton and Graeme Lawtie from Robertson Construction Eastern. Image: Charlie House.

North-east charity Charlie House has appointed a construction partner as its dedicated support centre becomes one step closer to reality.

Robertson Construction Eastern will build the dedicated support centre for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families in Aberdeen.

Set on four acres of land within Woodend Hospital in the city, it will prevent local families from having to travel more than 100 miles to get vital support and respite care.

The plans include state-of-the-art spaces, such as a sensory room, spa pool, craft room, soft play area and therapy room, as well as family suites and children’s bedrooms to make the facility feel like a home away from home.

An artist's impression of what the new facility is expected to look like.
What the facility is expected to look like. Image: Charlie House.

Works are set to start before November, with the foundations expected to be laid during spring next year and once the building works has started, it is expected to take 18-24 months to complete.

Back in 2018, Charlie House launched its Big Build Appeal to raise vital funds for the project and so far has raised over £5m, which will directly contribute to the facility’s development.

Last year, the charity launched its £250 Buy a Brick campaign as a more accessible form of fundraising for smaller groups or individuals.

Tracy Johnstone standing outside building.
Charlie House founder and chairwoman Tracy Johnstone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Charlie House founder and chairwoman, Tracy Johnstone said: “Robertson is a fantastic family-based business which is passionate about helping local organisations.

“We first established a relationship with its team members a number of years ago while they were constructing The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA). From 2017 until 2019, Robertson fundraised for our cause, raising more than £30,000.

“Since then, the company has been a fantastic supporter, determined to help us reach our goal. Robertson has significant experience in delivering major projects, which include healthcare and education institutions, and will assist us by accessing its extensive and credible supply chain, ensuring we choose fit for purpose, sustainable and cost effective solutions to deliver the project.”

Construction and design has ‘end user in mind’

Robertson Construction Eastern business development director, John McHardy added: “In line with giving back to the local communities where we work, we will be delivering the pre-construction works and supply chain engagement for the new bespoke children’s centre for a token fee of £1.

“Together with Charlie House, we will ensure that the facility is constructed and designed with the end user in mind. The meaningful work they do is remarkable and we hope our past and current support has made life at the charity a little easier.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Sinclair was found guilty by a jury of embezzling £120,000 from a vulnerable pensioner with dementia. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for crooked Aberdeen lawyer who embezzled £120,000 from 90-year-old dementia sufferer
Brown was caught with the drugs at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace. Image: Google Maps
Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs
The warning comes as people are being urged to participate in an Aberdeen budget consultation. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'We have to change things': Warning potholes could be left unfilled and grass uncut…
Part of a new cycle route on South College Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Has £10.7 million South College Street project made a difference?
A collage of a photo of a road closure on Newhills Avenue and flooding in the area in Bucksburn.
'We're just waiting for the next flood': Bucksburn residents hit with flooding and sewage…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan
River North Esk: Fundraiser launched for missing teen's family as they say they are…
Anastatia Mayers on left and Virgin Galactic space plane on right.
Aberdeen University student to become second-youngest person in space with Virgin Galactic
Just some of the 1,000 Lochside Academy pupils who have been trained to save lives. Image: Mike Will
Lochside Academy trains 1,000th pupil in CPR
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
Kenneth Balgowan. Image: DC Thomson
Man who mounted pavement during police chase admits careless driving