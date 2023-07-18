Highland Pride returns to Inverness this weekend following four-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland Pride returns to Inverness this weekend following four-year absence

The event takes place on Saturday with thousands expected to march through the centre of Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
Highland Pride marches through Inverness.
People will march through the centre of Inverness on Saturday for Highland Pride. Image: Alison White.

Thousands will march through the centre of Inverness this weekend as part of the city’s Highland Pride celebrations.

The event on Saturday includes a parade and a Party in the Park at the Northern Meeting Park.

People will be decked out in their most colourful attire as they march from Crown Primary School through the High Street across the Ness Bridge and down to the park.

It is the first pride event in Inverness since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Organisers are promising it will be bigger and better than ever, with an extensive line-up of queer artists, including local drag sensation Venus Guytrap who is hosting.

Also performing at the event are up-and-coming Scottish bands Dashh and Tuath.

Dashh, a six-piece ensemble, got together in lockdown and enjoy performing iconic songs with their own twist proclaiming their music is “good for the soul”.

Tuath consists of Blair Teska and Ross Macleod, both from the Highlands, who will deliver their unique take on traditional Scottish music at this year’s event.

Emma Roddick has been a vocal advocate for the LGBT+ community throughout her time in the Scottish Parliament. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

‘Beyond excited’ for the return of Highland Pride

Highland MSP Emma Roddick will also be speaking as a proud LGBT+ member and vocal advocate, especially on the issue of trans rights.

There were also be several food outlets and advice stalls around the park for people to enjoy.

Highland Pride committee member, Stephen Doyle, said: “Everyone at Highland Pride is beyond excited to see the return of a pride parade in Inverness, followed by our most ambitious party in the park yet.

“There has been more interest in tickets than anticipated, so we are expecting an amazing turnout on the day, both for the parade and the party in the park.

Pride is being celebrated more than ever across Scotland this year.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“We can’t wait for Inverness High Street to be taken over by a sea of colourful outfits, affirming placards, and flags, and we hope it will help make LGBT+ people throughout the Highlands feel more comfortable and confident in their identity, and realise they are far from alone.”

Pride has been celebrated across the north this year with events in Shetland, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and events still to come in Moray in September.

More from Inverness

Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists
Kate Forbes/Cannich wildfire.
Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week
Former BBC Senior Producer Kate Hooper and Professor Donald MacLean of StrategyStory, the first tenants to move into the newly completed building alongside artists who have been resident in Phase 1 since 2018.
Inverness Creative Academy reports 30,000 visitors during first year since official opening
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a ruthless romance fraudster and a Dragon Soop attack
Post Thumbnail
Police on hunt for firearms discovered £80,000 cannabis farm instead
This year's Highland Games was marked by morre women competing in heavy events than ever before. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Girl power! Record number of female heavies at Inverness Highland Games as weather fails…
Forests like this one at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point can help encourage pupils into land-based jobs. Image: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Could linking schools to forests help tackle an industry workforce shortage?
We headed to Contrast for a birthday meal. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A birthday well spent at Contrast by Glenmoriston Townhouse Hotel in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Four appear in court after Inverness drugs raid
A hole was created in the wall of the home in Balloch.
Hit-and-run driver crashes into house in Balloch