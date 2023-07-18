Highland Pride returns to Inverness this weekend following four-year absence

Thousands will march through the centre of Inverness this weekend as part of the city’s Highland Pride celebrations.

The event on Saturday includes a parade and a Party in the Park at the Northern Meeting Park.

People will be decked out in their most colourful attire as they march from Crown Primary School through the High Street across the Ness Bridge and down to the park.

It is the first pride event in Inverness since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Organisers are promising it will be bigger and better than ever, with an extensive line-up of queer artists, including local drag sensation Venus Guytrap who is hosting.

Also performing at the event are up-and-coming Scottish bands Dashh and Tuath.

Dashh, a six-piece ensemble, got together in lockdown and enjoy performing iconic songs with their own twist proclaiming their music is “good for the soul”.

Tuath consists of Blair Teska and Ross Macleod, both from the Highlands, who will deliver their unique take on traditional Scottish music at this year’s event.

‘Beyond excited’ for the return of Highland Pride

Highland MSP Emma Roddick will also be speaking as a proud LGBT+ member and vocal advocate, especially on the issue of trans rights.

There were also be several food outlets and advice stalls around the park for people to enjoy.

Highland Pride committee member, Stephen Doyle, said: “Everyone at Highland Pride is beyond excited to see the return of a pride parade in Inverness, followed by our most ambitious party in the park yet.

“There has been more interest in tickets than anticipated, so we are expecting an amazing turnout on the day, both for the parade and the party in the park.

“We can’t wait for Inverness High Street to be taken over by a sea of colourful outfits, affirming placards, and flags, and we hope it will help make LGBT+ people throughout the Highlands feel more comfortable and confident in their identity, and realise they are far from alone.”

Pride has been celebrated across the north this year with events in Shetland, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and events still to come in Moray in September.