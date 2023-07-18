Gallery: Peterhead Lifeboat Station sail-ebrates Scottish Week with open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Peterhead Lifeboat Station sail-ebrates Scottish Week with open day

Peterhead Scottish Week celebrations continue, with scores of families enjoying a tour of the RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Scottish Week - The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish Week - The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Scores of people turned out to take an inside look at Peterhead Lifeboat Station as part of the town’s 61st Scottish Week celebrations.

The RNLI open day returned for yet another year, much to the delight of fans, as people of all ages were on board to join in on all the fun.

Crew members from the station were on hand to give visitors a tour round their facilities, followed by a closer look at two of the lifeboats docked in the harbour –  The Misses Robertson of Kintail and The Douglas Currie.

Fergus McGlone, who is the full-time coxswain at the Peterhead Lifeboat Station, told The Press & Journal he is “delighted to welcome visitors come rain or shine”.

“We are open all week,” he said. “We are very lucky to be supported and it is also really good to have the community come down and see their lifeboat.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

Five young boys at Peterhead's lifeboat station open day.
The station has opened its doors to mark the town’s 61st Scottish Week.
Two young boys by the lifeboat's control panel.
(L-R) Jaiden John Whyte, 10, and Evan Patience, 10.
Young boy at the lifeboat's wheel.
Ruairidh Sloconbe, 9.
RNLI signage on lifeboat.
The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead.
Young boy with boat's steering wheel in hand.
Jaiden John Whyte, 10.
The RNLI lifeboat jackets.
The RNLI lifeboat jackets.
Young families take a tour around the Lifeboat station.
Young families take a tour around the Lifeboat station.
Inside one of the RNLI lifeboat.
Inside one of the RNLI lifeboat.
Children learn about the various lifejackets from an instructor.
Children learn about the various lifejackets.
The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead.
The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead.
Young boy on the lifeboat.
Caleb Findlay, 3.
Young boy in the Search and Rescue car.
Harris Ritchie, 5 in the Search and Rescue car.
Families tour the RNLI lifeboat.
Families tour the RNLI lifeboat.
Man and child looking over the boat.
Looking over the boat.
The RNLI lifeboats in Peterhead.
The RNLI lifeboat in Peterhead.
Family smiles for pictures on lifeboat.
Big smiles!
Young boy standing next to RNLI signage.
Cons Slocombe, 12.
The RNLI lifeboat Bell.
The RNLI lifeboat Bell.
The RNLI lifeboats in Peterhead.
The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead.
Boy smiles for pictures at the Peterhead Lifeboat open day.
Evan Patience, 10.
Young boy in oversized RNLI uniform.
Oliver McIntosh, 8.
Families enjoy the tour.
Families enjoy the tour.
Search and Rescue van.
Search and Rescue van.
A young child boards the Lifeboat.
A young child boards the Lifeboat.

Toddler sitting in Search and Rescue van's front seat.

Families inside the lifeboat.
The RNLI lifeboat open day in Peterhead.
Mechanical system inside the RNLI lifeboat.
Inside the RNLI lifeboat.
The RNLI lifeboat steering wheel.
The RNLI lifeboat steering wheel.

‘Very lucky to be supported’: Peterhead RNLI throw open station doors to visitors

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's laundry room was hit by an asbestos incident last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary faces scrubs shortage after laundry room asbestos incident
Two pupils head to Heathryburn School in Northfield. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Pleas not to separate pals as Northfield primary schools face closure in shake-up
Studio 10 owner and podcast expert Johnny Brooks. Image: Studio 10
Meet the Aberdeen podcast expert who’s interviewed Game of Thrones actors, WWE wrestler and…
Ford Focus RS.
Thieves steal car from outside Aberdeen home - but how?
John Sinclair was found guilty by a jury of embezzling £120,000 from a vulnerable pensioner with dementia. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for crooked Aberdeen lawyer who embezzled £120,000 from 90-year-old dementia sufferer
Charlie House's John Brebner and Tracy Johnstone (centre) with (left to right) Gordon Milne, Susan Wilson, John McHardy, Katie Dalton and Graeme Lawtie from Robertson Construction Eastern. Image: Charlie House.
Charlie House name Robertson Construction as firm to take support centre forward
Brown was caught with the drugs at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel on Union Terrace. Image: Google Maps
Man caught with £9,000 of cannabis after hotel cleaner spots drugs
The warning comes as people are being urged to participate in an Aberdeen budget consultation. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'We have to change things': Warning potholes could be left unfilled and grass uncut…
Part of a new cycle route on South College Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Has £10.7 million South College Street project made a difference?
A collage of a photo of a road closure on Newhills Avenue and flooding in the area in Bucksburn.
'We're just waiting for the next flood': Bucksburn residents hit with flooding and sewage…