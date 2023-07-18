Gallery: Peterhead Lifeboat Station sail-ebrates Scottish Week with open day

Scores of people turned out to take an inside look at Peterhead Lifeboat Station as part of the town’s 61st Scottish Week celebrations.

The RNLI open day returned for yet another year, much to the delight of fans, as people of all ages were on board to join in on all the fun.

Crew members from the station were on hand to give visitors a tour round their facilities, followed by a closer look at two of the lifeboats docked in the harbour – The Misses Robertson of Kintail and The Douglas Currie.

Fergus McGlone, who is the full-time coxswain at the Peterhead Lifeboat Station, told The Press & Journal he is “delighted to welcome visitors come rain or shine”.

“We are open all week,” he said. “We are very lucky to be supported and it is also really good to have the community come down and see their lifeboat.”

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.