Will Nightingale completes loan move to Ross County

Ross County have completed the loan signing of defender Will Nightingale from AFC Wimbeldon.

The 27-year-old central defender has joined the Staggies from the League Two club until January.

Nightingale, who came through the youth ranks at the Dons and was named captain at the age of 23, has made almost 200 appearances for the London club and becomes the eighth new arrival at County this summer.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “I am delighted to bring Will Nightingale to the Highlands.

“He has been a stalwart at Wimbledon for over a decade, their captain, leader and talisman.

“He will also bring a freshness to the club as well as vast experience in a key position.

“He is another strong character we have added to this group and we are very excited to see him in the SPFL.

“Will has shown incredible loyalty to Wimbledon, this is his first venture away from his home, and we are delighted to bring him into our family.”

Nightingale is expected to make his debut for the Staggies in their second group game of the Viaplay Cup against Championship side Morton at Global Energy Stadium on Saturday.