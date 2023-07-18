Will Nightingale completes loan move to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Nightingale completes loan move to Ross County

AFC Wimbledon defender becomes eighth new arrival at the Staggies this summer.

By Paul Third
AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale has joined Ross County on loan. Image: Shutterstock
AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale has joined Ross County on loan.

Ross County have completed the loan signing of defender Will Nightingale from AFC Wimbeldon.

The 27-year-old central defender has joined the Staggies from the League Two club until January.

Nightingale, who came through the youth ranks at the Dons and was named captain at the age of 23, has made almost 200 appearances for the London club and becomes the eighth new arrival at County this summer.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “I am delighted to bring Will Nightingale to the Highlands.

“He has been a stalwart at Wimbledon for over a decade, their captain, leader and talisman.

“He will also bring a freshness to the club as well as vast experience in a key position.

“He is another strong character we have added to this group and we are very excited to see him in the SPFL.

“Will has shown incredible loyalty to Wimbledon, this is his first venture away from his home, and we are delighted to bring him into our family.”

Nightingale is expected to make his debut for the Staggies in their second group game of the Viaplay Cup against Championship side Morton at Global Energy Stadium on Saturday.

