Gallery: ‘Bonny babies’ steal the spotlight during Peterhead Scottish Week

Dozens of little ones donned their most glamorous outfits today to scoop the crown and become the bonniest Peterhead baby of the year.

Proud parents gathered at the town’s Palace Hotel for the cutest and one of the most popular competitions during Peterhead Scottish Week.

The Baby Show has been attracting hundreds of participants since the 1960s – and continues to be one of the staple events of the Blue Toon gala.

Boys and girls, aged three to 18 months, took to the stage today to once again try to catch the judges’ attention with a cheeky smile or a gleeful giggle.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there as the bonniest babies in Peterhead went head to head to scoop the crown.

Best photos of this year’s Baby Show