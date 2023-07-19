Gallery: ‘Bonny babies’ steal the spotlight during Peterhead Scottish Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: ‘Bonny babies’ steal the spotlight during Peterhead Scottish Week

Judges were faced with an incredibly difficult task to decide who is the fairest of them all.

Palace Hotel in Peterhead where the Baby Show was held. Here we have Evie Dalziel, Hannah Gordon, Marina Dickie and Emily Dalziel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Palace Hotel in Peterhead where the Baby Show was held. Here we have Evie Dalziel, Hannah Gordon, Marina Dickie and Emily Dalziel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova and Heather Fowlie

Dozens of little ones donned their most glamorous outfits today to scoop the crown and become the bonniest Peterhead baby of the year.

Proud parents gathered at the town’s Palace Hotel for the cutest and one of the most popular competitions during Peterhead Scottish Week. 

The Baby Show has been attracting hundreds of participants since the 1960s – and continues to be one of the staple events of the Blue Toon gala.

Boys and girls, aged three to 18 months, took to the stage today to once again try to catch the judges’ attention with a cheeky smile or a gleeful giggle.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there as the bonniest babies in Peterhead went head to head to scoop the crown.

Best photos of this year’s Baby Show

Here are some of the mothers who took part in the Baby Show with their adorable babies!
A fantastic turnout during Peterhead Scottish Week.
Colson Allan, 13 months with mum Paige Stockdale.
Emily and Khalani Spriggs, 13 months.
Lots of mums turned up for the Baby Show.
Organiser Joanne Duncan with Rosie Robertson and her son the overall winner Ty Robertson.
Here is cute little Paige.
Overall winner Ty Robertson.
Bella Beagrie, 8 months.
William Lorimer-Kay, 17 months.
Holly and Alyssa Broom, 18 months.
Arianne Main with Lillie Woodhouse, 16 months.
Time for a story!
Twins River and Raven Metcalf, 7 months.
Evie Dalziel, Hannah Gordon, Marina Dickie and Emily Dalziel.
Natalya Elyse Hepburn, Vanessa Lynn Hepburn and Nathan Jack Hepburn.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stephen Leader. Image: Facebook
Bumbling thief caught red-handed breaking into Spar ... next to police station
Danestone School is one of three Aberdeen schools under threat of closure
New superschool could replace three closure-threatened Aberdeen primaries
Cairn o Mount has been closed due to crash. Image: Fubar News.
Cairn O’Mount road blocked due to crash
David Sandison has celebrated working at West End Butcher in Peterhead for 50 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From message boy to apprentice to butcher, Peterhead man looks back on 50 years…
Glen Cairns smiling during a sunset.
Aberdeen videographer takes trip down memory lane - thanks to surprise childhood clip on…
To go with story by Shanay Taylor. Tug of war competitors from Cornhill in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Tug of war competitors from Cornhill in Aberdeenshire. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Cornhill Tug o' war team Date; Unknown
Cornhill tug o'war teams celebrate historic Scottish wins
Helen Arkwright. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inverurie chocolatier talks influence of late mother as new firm proves instant sweet success
Sean Anderson died when he fell through a grate on the Unity North Sea platform. Image: DC Thomson.
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig
Exterior view from street of Meadows Care Home in Huntly.
Care home in Huntly ordered to improve or face steps to have registration removed
Someone turning a water tap on
Does your water taste 'earthy'? Scottish Water says musty smelling water in Aberdeen and…