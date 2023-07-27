‘Deathtrap hotel’ brothers buy former AECC Holiday Inn Express

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deathtrap hotel’ brothers buy former AECC Holiday Inn Express

Brothers Ravi and Sanjay Kathuria, who have previously been fined more than £430,000 for health and safety breaches, have bought the former hotels through their company Honiley 1 Ltd.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of hotel and car park.
The former Holiday Inn has been bought over by a Coventry-based firm. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen hotel that has been closed for more than three years has been taken over.

Honiley 1 Ltd has bought the former Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express near the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) in Bridge of Don.

Work is ongoing to revamp the buildings, although a date for reopening is yet to be announced. They will be operated by Countrywide Hotels Ltd.

Despite local suggestions the hotels will be used by asylum seekers, the Home Office confirmed to The Press and Journal they have no plans to do so.

Outside of hotel.
The old Holiday Inn Express is currently being refurbished. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Who are Honiley 1 Ltd?

Honiley 1 Ltd is owned by brothers Ravi and Sanjay Kathuria, and was previously known as Talash Hotels No 1 Ltd.

Accommodation within its UK-wide portfolio includes Risley Hall Hotel in Derbyshire and Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel and Golf Resort in Lincolnshire. It also previously owned the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne.

But in 2021, the Kathuria brothers were fined nearly £430,000 for running a “deathtrap” hotel in Warwickshire.

A total of 38 fire safety laws were breached, with smoke alarms covered in plastic bags, fire escapes blocked by laundry, and faulty fire alarms. The walls and ceilings were also found to be crumbling.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said at the time if a fire had broken out, it would likely have led to a “widespread loss of life”.

It was not the first time the firm landed up in court for breaching health and safety regulations, with a further £50,000 fine issued in 2012 for failings at the Allesley Hotel in Coventry.

According to Companies House, there is an “active proposal to strike off” Talash Limited. Its accounts are overdue, while Talash Hotels Ltd has both its accounts and confirmation statements overdue.

Outside of hotel.
The hotel is in need of some TLC. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Why have the hotels been closed for so long?

Both of the Bridge of Don hotels have lain vacant for a number of years, with the newer Holiday Inn Express shutting for the final time during the pandemic in March 2020.

The older Holiday Inn and the attached restaurant has been closed for over five years.

They were ideal for visitors to the old AECC, but when the events complex relocated the site was split up. The conference centre part of the old AECC – including the iconic observatory tower – is now owned by King’s Church and the old arena has been earmarked for housing.

A spokeswoman for Countrywide Hotels said: “The hotel is currently undergoing a refurbishment. We do envisage the hotel and restaurant opening in the near future, however, as works are still ongoing, we do not currently have a date for this.”

