Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helps two Aberdeenshire survivors to ‘breathe again’

Two Aberdeenshire cancer survivors said they were able to “breathe” again after a sailing adventure with the Ellen MacArthur sailing charity in Largs.

Tasha Gardiner, 19, from Aberdeen and Jovita Fawcett, 25, from Banchory spent four days aboard a 45ft yacht with 19 other young people from across the UK.

The Ellen MacArthur Sailing Trust takes young people aged between eight and 24 on sailing and outdoor adventures.

It is hoped the trip, that took place last week, will improve the confidence and well being of those who attend.

At the same time it allows the space and time to enjoy a new adventure while making friends from across the country.

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helped two people from Aberdeenshire

Jovita was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, also known as PNH, when she was 17.

At the time, she did not feel ill, but started experiencing symptoms a few years ago when the disease progressed.

Talking about her treatment and experience, she said: “I just feel like I’m watching all of my peers move on in life.

“I’m 25 and feel like everybody else is getting jobs, and I’m just a little bit behind.

“There’s no cure for PNH, I just live with it forever, so it’s quite hard to see everybody thriving when you feel a bit left out.”

For Tasha, being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at 15 meant her exams were impacted, followed by a long period of isolation as the Covid-19 pandemic kept everyone indoors. Especially isolating for those with terminal or chronic illnesses.

She said: “I couldn’t sit the rest of my exams so it affected the grades I had, which was really hard and took me a long time to come to terms with.

“I finished treatment right before lockdown, so I had gone through all of that and then had to sit with myself in isolation, not being able to socialise while I was still recovering.”

The trip lasted four days, and both young women said they enjoyed the chance to make light of their shared experiences with people who understand how they feels.

‘You have to put yourself out there’

She said: “I’ve made new friends, I feel a lot more confident, and I’ve learned how to sail.

“My mum has this saying: ‘eat the frog’. You have to put yourself out there even when it is hard and scary. I ate the frog, and being around people who have lived through similar stuff, it’s like you can just breathe. You are with people who understand.

“I wouldn’t have got through my treatment without Teenage Cancer Trust either. They had a bit on the ward for teenagers which was honestly like an escape, a little hub with games consoles and where we had pizza nights.

“Sailing with the trust was an amazing experience. I was so nervous, but it was so worth it. I wish I could have stayed longer.”

