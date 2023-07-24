Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helps two Aberdeenshire survivors to ‘breathe again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helps two Aberdeenshire survivors to ‘breathe again’

A week long adventure in Largs helped two people from the region heal.

By Sivaranjini Sethulakshmi.
Tasha and Jovita on the boat together.
The Ellen MacArthur Sailing Trust charity believes making friends who can understand what you've been through is vital. Image: Ellen MacArthur Sailing Trust.

Two Aberdeenshire cancer survivors said they were able to “breathe” again after a sailing adventure with the Ellen MacArthur sailing charity in Largs.

Tasha Gardiner, 19, from Aberdeen and Jovita Fawcett, 25, from Banchory spent four days aboard a 45ft yacht with 19 other young people from across the UK.

The Ellen MacArthur Sailing Trust takes young people aged between eight and 24 on sailing and outdoor adventures.

It is hoped the trip, that took place last week, will improve the confidence and well being of those who attend.

At the same time it allows the space and time to enjoy a new adventure while making friends from across the country.

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helped two people from Aberdeenshire

Jovita was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, also known as PNH, when she was 17.

At the time, she did not feel ill, but started experiencing symptoms a few years ago when the disease progressed.

Jovita is getting ready to take part in a water fight between yachts
The Ellen MacArthur Sailing Trust offered lot of new experiences for the women. Image Supplied.

Talking about her treatment and experience, she said: “I just feel like I’m watching all of my peers move on in life.

“I’m 25 and feel like everybody else is getting jobs, and I’m just a little bit behind.

“There’s no cure for PNH, I just live with it forever, so it’s quite hard to see everybody thriving when you feel a bit left out.”

For Tasha, being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at 15 meant her exams were impacted, followed by a long period of isolation as the Covid-19 pandemic kept everyone indoors. Especially isolating for those with terminal or chronic illnesses.

She said: “I couldn’t sit the rest of my exams so it affected the grades I had, which was really hard and took me a long time to come to terms with.

Tasha and Jovita on the boat together.
The Ellen MacArthur Sailing Trust charity took two young women from Aberdeenshire on a sailing trip. Image Supplied.

“I finished treatment right before lockdown, so I had gone through all of that and then had to sit with myself in isolation, not being able to socialise while I was still recovering.”

The trip lasted four days, and both young women said they enjoyed the chance to make light of their shared experiences with people who understand how they feels.

‘You have to put yourself out there’

She said: “I’ve made new friends, I feel a lot more confident, and I’ve learned how to sail.

“My mum has this saying: ‘eat the frog’. You have to put yourself out there even when it is hard and scary. I ate the frog, and being around people who have lived through similar stuff, it’s like you can just breathe. You are with people who understand.

“I wouldn’t have got through my treatment without Teenage Cancer Trust either. They had a bit on the ward for teenagers which was honestly like an escape, a little hub with games consoles and where we had pizza nights.

“Sailing with the trust was an amazing experience. I was so nervous, but it was so worth it. I wish I could have stayed longer.”

For more about the Ellen MAcArthur Sailing Trust, click here. 

