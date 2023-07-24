Fundraiser launched to support family of boy involved in Inverness crash

A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of a young boy who is in hospital after being involved in a collision in Inverness.

The incident took place on Thornbush Road in the city at about 11.45am on Sunday.

Police confirmed the collision involved a seven-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian, and a white Kia Sportage.

The boy, David, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and later transported to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

He remains in hospital in a “stable condition”, according to the GoFundMe page.

Money raised to support family

Shona Miller has launched the fundraiser on behalf of her cousin, Sophia, to take a “weight off her shoulders” while her son, David, is in hospital.

The money raised will be used for family accommodation in Edinburgh while the seven-year-old receives medical treatment.

She wrote: “I’m doing a GoFundMe page for my cousin Sophia whose son David was hit by a car yesterday.

“He has been taken to Edinburgh. He has broken ribs, fluid in stomach, bruise to brain and is stable but not out of the woods.

“Any help for his mum while she’s in Edinburgh would be a weight of her shoulders as she has to pay for a B&B as no family down that way.”

Since the launch of the fundraiser, a total of £1,225 has been raised for the family.

Police inquiries continue

Police are now appealing for motorists and businesses to review their dashcam and CCTV footage as inquiries into the collision continue.

Officers and the ambulance service attended, and a section of Thornbush Road was closed for around eight hours following the collision.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 1394 of July 23.”

Donations can be made to the online fundraiser set up to support David’s family here.