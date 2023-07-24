Fundraiser launched to support family of boy involved in Inverness crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Fundraiser launched to support family of boy involved in Inverness crash

Seven-year-old David remains in hospital after being involved in a collision on Thornbush Road on Sunday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, Edinburgh
The young boy has been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of a young boy who is in hospital after being involved in a collision in Inverness.

The incident took place on Thornbush Road in the city at about 11.45am on Sunday.

Police confirmed the collision involved a seven-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian, and a white Kia Sportage.

The boy, David, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and later transported to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

He remains in hospital in a “stable condition”, according to the GoFundMe page.

Money raised to support family

Shona Miller has launched the fundraiser on behalf of her cousin, Sophia, to take a “weight off her shoulders” while her son, David, is in hospital.

The money raised will be used for family accommodation in Edinburgh while the seven-year-old receives medical treatment.

Thornbush Road, Inverness
The collision took place on Thornbush Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

She wrote: “I’m doing a GoFundMe page for my cousin Sophia whose son David was hit by a car yesterday.

“He has been taken to Edinburgh. He has broken ribs, fluid in stomach, bruise to brain and is stable but not out of the woods.

“Any help for his mum while she’s in Edinburgh would be a weight of her shoulders as she has to pay for a B&B as no family down that way.”

Since the launch of the fundraiser, a total of £1,225 has been raised for the family.

Police inquiries continue

Police are now appealing for motorists and businesses to review their dashcam and CCTV footage as inquiries into the collision continue.

Officers and the ambulance service attended, and a section of Thornbush Road was closed for around eight hours following the collision.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 1394 of July 23.”

Donations can be made to the online fundraiser set up to support David’s family here.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Nicol downloaded incdecent images of children including a Cat A video of a six-month-old Picture shows; Struan Nicol. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/06/2023
Schoolboy downloaded child abuse content including vile video of baby
The XCERTS can't wait to thrill fans with tracks from their new album as well as classic songs at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival. Image: Supplied by Satellite414/Photographer Zak Pinchin
The XCERTS 'buzzing' to be back at the magical Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge closed for over an hour due to a police incident
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a crooked lawyer and a perverted University Challenge contestant
Highland Pride Parade through the City of Inverness
Gallery: Thousands turn out for a sun-kissed parade through Inverness for Highland Pride
Pete Rennie believes there is a way forward for religion, if his blossoming congregation is anything to go by. Image:Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I don't think the church is dying': Why Inverness pastor believes in Christianity's Scottish…
Highland councillors Bill Lobban and Raymond Bremner make a plea for discussions on the dualling of the A9.
A9 dualling: Highland Council chiefs' plea for meeting with Scottish Government
Karawane
World music beats a track to Eden Court's Under Canvas thanks to Karawane
The skate bowl under construction
Neighbour criticises planning 'injustice' as businessman's personal skate park gets approval
Police at Polvanie View
Rebuild of Polvanie View flats in Inverness destroyed by fire during gas mask police…