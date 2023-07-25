Get set for Belladrum as the 19th year of musical magic returns to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Get set for Belladrum as the 19th year of musical magic returns to the Highlands

The Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival will welcome thousands of festival goers this week.

By Louise Glen
Belladrum music festival in the Highlands is about to get underway. Pictured is a woman in glasses enjoying the music at night.
It's Bella time! Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Belladrum music and arts festival is all set to open its doors in the Highlands this Thursday with some of the best acts in the world taking to its stage.

Event producer Dougie Brown, is using the last few hours to make sure everything is ready before the biggest and best-loved camping weekend-long music festival in Scotland gets underway.

Dougie, who started as a “wrist bander” in 2005, wants this year to be the great reunion of friends, and he wants it to be a magical experience for everyone who comes along.

He is expecting “half the Highlands”  to see Hollywood legends, music A-listers and home-grown talent merge for one brilliant weekend.

And the line up does not disappoint.

Belladrum festival in the Highlands has music for everyone

Travis, Bastille, Sigrid as well as Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore, Kiefer Sutherland, Elephant Sessions, Sam Ryder, KT Tunstall, The Zutons and Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five.

And after appearing last year only days before she rose to international fame Katie Gregson-MacLeod is also making a much-anticipated appearance following a Ivor Novello nomination.

Taking time out to speak to the P&J, while he made a much needed cuppa, Dougie said: “I am really looking forward to seeing everyone enjoy this year’s festival.

Singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod will be performing. Image: Supplied.

“We have had a lot of fun putting it together. We have all been on site for more than a week, and it is great to see it all taking shape.”

One of the biggest changes festival goers will see this week will be a new location for the main stage. It has moved permanently to the Hot House Arena.

But those who loved the Garden Stage, should not fear – the line up there is incredible as well.

Dougie continued: “Everything we have done this year is all about making the weekend special for everyone.”

Confirming that 25,000 music fans are expected through the gates over the weekend, he said: “The loyalty of our music fans is incredible. 70-80% of the people who are coming return year on year.

“And I think that is because while Bella grows every year, the heart and soul of our festival has never changed.

“We want to welcome people to our part of the Highlands and give them an extra special event.”

Dougie points to the organisers of the Kiltarlity community hall stall where delicious treats are home baked for festival goers.

Hot House Area is now the main stage

He said: “They are in a prime spot at the festival, because what we do here at Bella is all about the people who have continued to support us, and in return we can support each other.

Last year Lizzie Reid played the Hot House Stage.
Last year Lizzie Reid played the Hot House Stage. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“We are running the festival on behalf of our audience, and we are now able to get some of the biggest names to come to the Highlands. It is so eclectic and we like to think that there is something for everyone.

“Sigrid is one of the most exciting musicians around and she is coming, Kiefer Sutherland, an actual Hollywood legend is coming with his band and we have got Torridon and Kate Gregson-MacLeod. She played here last year, and then her life changed.

“The festival is so much part of the culture of the area, and of the Highlands. But it is exciting that we can get famous artists and big names. It is like a big Highland Gala Day.

“The festival is a lot of fun. This year the theme is cartoons, and we have brought in lots of surprises for people. I think they will love it. There is something for everyone to enjoy with their eyes.”

It is always fun at Belladrum Music Festival in the Highlands.
It is always fun at Belladrum Music Festival in the Highlands.

Comedy is also on the cards, as well as debates, poetry and for those wanted to hone their inner potter will be invited to make a pot that they can pick up at the end of the weekend.

“Years ago someone said to me that their kids loved the festival so much they spent half a year talking about it, and getting excited about it.”

He joked: “The parents were wondering if they would chose Bella over Christmas? I am sure it would be a close run thing.”

A few tickets are left for the festival, and can be bought from official outlets, details from the Belladrum Tartan Heart festival website. 

