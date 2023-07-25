Aberdeen University looking to build temporary shop due to concrete fears on existing building

Aberdeen University has put in planning permission to build a temporary shop due to the current one having potentially dangerous concrete.

It comes after an inspection earlier this year discovered Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) – a lightweight concrete used between the 1950s and mid 1980s – was found in the roof of a number of university buildings.

This included the central building of the Hillhead Halls of Residence in Old Aberdeen, which houses a shop that serves the 2,500 students who live at the facility.

The plans, submitted to Aberdeen City Council, states that the temporary 258sq ft facility would be in place for five years.

Although present in many buildings across the UK, it is recognised that RAAC panels have material and construction deficiencies that make them less robust than traditional concrete.

Other buildings affected

The other buildings affected by RAAC at the university were the Regent Building on the Old Aberdeen campus, as well as the Polwarth Building at Foresterhill.

Aberdeen University has the following student halls at Hillhead:

Adam Smith House

Fyfe House

Grant Court

Hector Boece Court

Keith House

New Carnegie Court

North Court

South House

Wavell House

Aberdeen University has been approached for comment.