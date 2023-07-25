Aberdeen University looking to build temporary shop due to concrete fears on existing building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University looking to build temporary shop due to concrete fears on existing building

Some of the university's buildings have RAAC, which is less robust than traditional concrete.

By Chris Cromar
Artist's impression of how the temporary shop could look.
An artist's impression of how the temporary shop could look. Image: Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen University has put in planning permission to build a temporary shop due to the current one having potentially dangerous concrete.

It comes after an inspection earlier this year discovered Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) – a lightweight concrete used between the 1950s and mid 1980s – was found in the roof of a number of university buildings.

This included the central building of the Hillhead Halls of Residence in Old Aberdeen, which houses a shop that serves the 2,500 students who live at the facility.

Front of Hillhead Centre building
The building, and shop at Hillhead that was forced to close. Image: Google Maps.

The plans, submitted to Aberdeen City Council, states that the temporary 258sq ft facility would be in place for five years.

Although present in many buildings across the UK, it is recognised that RAAC panels have material and construction deficiencies that make them less robust than traditional concrete.

Other buildings affected

The other buildings affected by RAAC at the university were the Regent Building on the Old Aberdeen campus, as well as the Polwarth Building at Foresterhill.

Aberdeen University has the following student halls at Hillhead:

  • Adam Smith House
  • Fyfe House
  • Grant Court
  • Hector Boece Court
  • Keith House
  • New Carnegie Court
  • North Court
  • South House
  • Wavell House

Aberdeen University has been approached for comment.

