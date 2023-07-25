REVEALED: Which NHS buildings in Grampian and the Highlands at risk of crumbling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Which NHS buildings in Grampian and the Highlands at risk of crumbling

NHS Highland and Grampian have surveyed more than 70 areas in buildings which were built used flawed concrete.

By Ross Hempseed
NHS Buildings are risk from flawed concrete.
A number of NHS buildings have been identified as having used Raac concrete. Image: DC Thomson.

Many buildings operated by NHS Highland and Grampian may be at risk due to flawed concrete used to build them.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, the material has now been found to have flaws regarding durability and could crumble, especially when wet.

NHS Scotland has warned the material is potentially vulnerable to “catastrophic failure without warning”.

All health boards compiled a list within their area of buildings believed to contain RAAC after the issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament.

In response to MSP Craig Hoy, Health Minster Michael Matheson confirmed 254 buildings may be at risk from the faulty concrete.

In total 53 building in Grampian and 25 in the Highlands, including clinics, hospitals and teaching schools were identified in the survey.

It also included important healthcare facilities such as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

ARI has 14 areas of concern, including the cardiac department, mortuary, outpatients and radiotherapy as well as corridors and linkspans.

NHS Grampian also confirmed not all areas are patient-facing and those coming to healthcare facilities should go about their normal business.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Using the age of a building and the type of construction as a guide, we have compiled a list of 53 buildings – or parts of buildings – in Grampian which will require further investigation as they may – and we stress may – contain RAAC.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI)
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary found to have 14 areas of concern following assessment by NHS Grampian. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

“We are communicating directly with the staff in those buildings to ensure they have all the information currently available and we will continue with regular updates. We require the results of the discovery surveys before we can make further plans.

“Both staff and patients should continue to work and attend appointments as usual.”

Raigmore Hospital had one area highlighted, Zone 5, while the main buildings at Caithness, Golspie and Portree were also at risk.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Assure has been coordinating a piece of work to establish which buildings within NHS Scotland could potentially have RAAC.

“During the process, it identified some areas within our estate that could potentially have RAAC, and we are now setting up onsite surveys to confirm that RAAC is present and establish what if any risk/cost associated.”

