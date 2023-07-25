REVEALED: Which NHS buildings in Grampian and the Highlands at risk of crumbling

Many buildings operated by NHS Highland and Grampian may be at risk due to flawed concrete used to build them.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, the material has now been found to have flaws regarding durability and could crumble, especially when wet.

NHS Scotland has warned the material is potentially vulnerable to “catastrophic failure without warning”.

All health boards compiled a list within their area of buildings believed to contain RAAC after the issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament.

In response to MSP Craig Hoy, Health Minster Michael Matheson confirmed 254 buildings may be at risk from the faulty concrete.

In total 53 building in Grampian and 25 in the Highlands, including clinics, hospitals and teaching schools were identified in the survey.

It also included important healthcare facilities such as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

ARI has 14 areas of concern, including the cardiac department, mortuary, outpatients and radiotherapy as well as corridors and linkspans.

NHS Grampian also confirmed not all areas are patient-facing and those coming to healthcare facilities should go about their normal business.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Using the age of a building and the type of construction as a guide, we have compiled a list of 53 buildings – or parts of buildings – in Grampian which will require further investigation as they may – and we stress may – contain RAAC.

“We are communicating directly with the staff in those buildings to ensure they have all the information currently available and we will continue with regular updates. We require the results of the discovery surveys before we can make further plans.

“Both staff and patients should continue to work and attend appointments as usual.”

Raigmore Hospital had one area highlighted, Zone 5, while the main buildings at Caithness, Golspie and Portree were also at risk.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Assure has been coordinating a piece of work to establish which buildings within NHS Scotland could potentially have RAAC.

“During the process, it identified some areas within our estate that could potentially have RAAC, and we are now setting up onsite surveys to confirm that RAAC is present and establish what if any risk/cost associated.”