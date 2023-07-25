Tug o’ war competition getting ready to pull in the crowds to Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tug o’ war competition getting ready to pull in the crowds to Elgin

Around 300 spectators are expected to take part in the event on August 12 and 13.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin will host the British and Irish Tug o' War Championships for the first time next month. Image: DC Thomson . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .05/07/14
Elgin is limbering up in preparation for hosting the British and Irish Tug o’ War Championships for the first time.

It was confirmed in April the event will be held in the town on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

Around 300 competitors are expected to take part.

David Mckenzie is organising the event.

He is a member of the Cornhill team that recently clinched five men and four women’s categories at the Scottish National Championships in Stonehaven earlier this month.

Taking the strain

That means the Aberdeenshire squad will be travelling to Switzerland later this year to compete for world titles.

Mr Mckenzie said: “There’s a fair few teams from Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland coming up. And there’s a lot of English entries.”

He said the competition is very different from the Highland games events.

“We train three times a week and go running.  We’re serious athletes.

“It’s a good spectator sport and it’s a great opportunity for folk in the north-east to come along.”

The British and Irish Tug o’ War Championships will be held at Morriston Playing Fields in Elgin.

The last time the competition came to the area was 14 years ago when it was held in Banff.

Morriston Playing Fields will stage the event, with competitions getting under way from about 9.30am on both days.

There are light and heavy categories for both women and men, and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women.

Junior events will also be held.

Elgin Community Council helped organisers bring the event to the town for the first time.

Cash boost for the local economy

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I’m very much looking forward to it.

“It’s the first time the competition has come to Elgin, and I’m sure folk will come out and support it.

“Of course it’ll bring lots of competitors and visitors to the area, so that should be a good cash boost to the local economy, especially the hospitality sector.”

The event is free for spectators.

And there is still time for teams to enter. Those interested can contact the Scottish Tug of War Association via its Facebook page.

