Tug o’ war competition getting ready to pull in the crowds to Elgin

Elgin is limbering up in preparation for hosting the British and Irish Tug o’ War Championships for the first time.

It was confirmed in April the event will be held in the town on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

Around 300 competitors are expected to take part.

David Mckenzie is organising the event.

He is a member of the Cornhill team that recently clinched five men and four women’s categories at the Scottish National Championships in Stonehaven earlier this month.

Taking the strain

That means the Aberdeenshire squad will be travelling to Switzerland later this year to compete for world titles.

Mr Mckenzie said: “There’s a fair few teams from Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland coming up. And there’s a lot of English entries.”

He said the competition is very different from the Highland games events.

“We train three times a week and go running. We’re serious athletes.

“It’s a good spectator sport and it’s a great opportunity for folk in the north-east to come along.”

The last time the competition came to the area was 14 years ago when it was held in Banff.

Morriston Playing Fields will stage the event, with competitions getting under way from about 9.30am on both days.

There are light and heavy categories for both women and men, and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women.

Junior events will also be held.

Elgin Community Council helped organisers bring the event to the town for the first time.

Cash boost for the local economy

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I’m very much looking forward to it.

“It’s the first time the competition has come to Elgin, and I’m sure folk will come out and support it.

“Of course it’ll bring lots of competitors and visitors to the area, so that should be a good cash boost to the local economy, especially the hospitality sector.”

The event is free for spectators.

And there is still time for teams to enter. Those interested can contact the Scottish Tug of War Association via its Facebook page.