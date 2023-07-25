Police and ambulance called after man injured on Union Street

Emergency services were called to Aberdeen’s Union Street following reports of an injured man.

Police and ambulance teams were called to reports of an injured man on the Granite Mile at around 3.10pm.

A police car and ambulance could be seen outside the Tesco on Union Street.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.10pm on Tuesday, July 25, we were called to a report of a man injured in Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

