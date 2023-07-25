Man’s body recovered by police at River Ythan in Ellon

A 41-year-old man’s body has been recovered from the River Ythan at Ellon.

Officers were called to the river near Riverside Road in Ellon around 6am this morning.

Locals reported seeing police divers investigating the river throughout the day.

The body of a 41-year-old man was recovered.

Although his death is being treated as unexplained, officers assure there are “no suspicious circumstances”.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of the body of a 41-year-old man found in the River Ythan near to Riverside Road in Ellon around 6am on Tuesday, July 25.

“The body has been recovered. His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”