Aberdeenshire family reunited with much-loved missing cat after seven months

An Aberdeenshire family was overjoyed to be reunited with their beloved pet cat after not seeing him for the past seven months.

Loki vanished without a trace from the McPherson family’s home, near Huntly, at the end of January.

Owner Jade McPherson and her eight-year-old daughter, Kayla, were devastated by his disappearance and spent weeks searching nearby.

The family had given up hope of ever seeing Loki again when a social media post featuring a familiar white cat popped up over the weekend.

The Scottish SPCA had shared an appeal looking for the owners of a cat which had been found in Peterhead – 50 miles from Loki’s home.

“I knew it was him straight away,” Ms McPherson said.

“I contacted the number and they asked me to send photos to compare, and then they offered me to come in and see him myself.

“After this long, we’re just so grateful to have found him and are so thankful to the SSPCA.”

Loki reunited with family

Looking back on his disappearance in January, she said: “He’s an outdoor cat but he would always come back for his supper in the evening.

“When he didn’t come appear for a few nights I knew something wasn’t right. We think he must have been taken or got into a van.

“He just disappeared with no trace.”

The mum-of-three shared posts on social media asking people to keep an eye out for Loki and went out herself to try and find him.

She also put his bed and litter tray outside, hoping he would be attracted to the familiar smell and return home.

“Nothing worked,” she added. “Neighbours went out to search as well and we kept going for about a month. We were just hoping he would come back.”

Loki’s vanishing act had the biggest impact on eight-year-old Kayla who was “heartbroken” without her best friend.

After seven long months they have now been reunited and are inseparable once again.

“She came home and did not expect him to be there at all,” her mum added. “She’s so happy.

“Loki has settled back in perfectly and is in perfect health.”