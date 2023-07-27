Aberdeenshire family reunited with much-loved missing cat after seven months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire family reunited with much-loved missing cat after seven months

Loki was found in Peterhead at the weekend - 50 miles away from his family home near Huntly.

By Ellie Milne
Kayla McPherson and her cat Loki
Eight-year-old Kayla McPherson has been reunited with her much-loved cat, Loki, after seven months. Image: Jade McPherson.

An Aberdeenshire family was overjoyed to be reunited with their beloved pet cat after not seeing him for the past seven months.

Loki vanished without a trace from the McPherson family’s home, near Huntly, at the end of January.

Owner Jade McPherson and her eight-year-old daughter, Kayla, were devastated by his disappearance and spent weeks searching nearby.

The family had given up hope of ever seeing Loki again when a social media post featuring a familiar white cat popped up over the weekend.

The Scottish SPCA had shared an appeal looking for the owners of a cat which had been found in Peterhead – 50 miles from Loki’s home.

Loki the white cat lying on a bed
The Scottish SPCA shared a post online saying Loki had been found in Peterhead. Image: Jade McPherson.

“I knew it was him straight away,” Ms McPherson said.

“I contacted the number and they asked me to send photos to compare, and then they offered me to come in and see him myself.

“After this long, we’re just so grateful to have found him and are so thankful to the SSPCA.”

Loki reunited with family

Looking back on his disappearance in January, she said: “He’s an outdoor cat but he would always come back for his supper in the evening.

“When he didn’t come appear for a few nights I knew something wasn’t right. We think he must have been taken or got into a van.

“He just disappeared with no trace.”

The mum-of-three shared posts on social media asking people to keep an eye out for Loki and went out herself to try and find him.

She also put his bed and litter tray outside, hoping he would be attracted to the familiar smell and return home.

“Nothing worked,” she added. “Neighbours went out to search as well and we kept going for about a month. We were just hoping he would come back.”

Kayla and Loki hiding in bed
Kayla and Loki are inseparable once again. Image: Jade McPherson.

Loki’s vanishing act had the biggest impact on eight-year-old Kayla who was “heartbroken” without her best friend.

After seven long months they have now been reunited and are inseparable once again.

“She came home and did not expect him to be there at all,” her mum added. “She’s so happy.

“Loki has settled back in perfectly and is in perfect health.”

