Archie Foundation raises £1 million as it reaches halfway point in hospital fundraising campaign

A major fundraising campaign to raise £2 million to help “deliver the difference” at the new Baird Family Hospital has reached its halfway point.

The Archie Foundation has raised £1m towards funding the vital finishing touches and additional specialist equipment which will make a “world of difference” and aims transform the state of the art hospital into a “world-class facility”.

Situated on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Foresterhill site, the new hospital is currently under construction and is due to open in 2024.

Donors have included a mix of individuals and companies, with additional funds coming from legacy donations, trusts and proceeds from the charity’s Burns Night.

Archie was set up in 2000 to transform experiences and outcomes in healthcare and bereavement for babies, children and their families across the north of Scotland.

The charity funds specialist roles and projects at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and Highland Children’s Unit in Inverness.

The money being raised by Archie will enhance the clinical services provided by the NHS to make hospital stays more comfortable and easier for premature and sick babies, as well as their families, including the provision of financial grants and accommodation.

‘Looking to the future’

Chief executive of the Archie Foundation, Paula Cormack said: “Reaching the halfway point in the campaign is significant. We’re delighted to be marking the occasion and thanking our supporters for getting us to this point by creating a colourful billboard to highlight just what we have achieved to date.

“We’re now looking to the future and focused on raising a further £1m to reach the target of delivering the difference at the new Baird Family Hospital.

“This will be a vital resource for north Scotland and will mean so much to the babies and families who receive care and support there.”

NHS Grampian chairwoman, Alison Evison added: “We are delighted to hear the exciting news that our Archie Foundation partners have reached this significant fundraising milestone in the Baird appeal.

“This will support the “Delivering the Difference” agenda at the Baird Family Hospital, in the form of art and environment features, furnishings and equipment.

“This will be the icing on the cake for this wonderful new person-centred facility for the north-east and north of Scotland.”