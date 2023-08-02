Britain in Bloom: Judges tour Aberdeen’s bright and beautiful city parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Britain in Bloom: Judges tour Aberdeen’s bright and beautiful city parks

Organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), it is the top gardening competition for councils and community organisations across the UK.

By Lauren Taylor
Judges had a "blooming" good time looking at Aberdeen's blossoming floral displays. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Judges had a "blooming" good time looking at Aberdeen's blossoming floral displays. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Judges from a prestigious gardening competition visited Aberdeen today to see if the city’s floral displays were worthy of claiming the UK top spot.

Britain in Bloom judges Ann Holland and James Cordingley started the day at the Duthie Park Ranger Station, followed by a tour of the award-winning David Welch Winter Gardens.

Throughout the day, the judges also visited flowerbeds designed by school kids on Great Southern Road, Victoria and Westburn Parks, Old Aberdeen and Seaton Park.

The green spaces and colourful floral displays were all under scrutiny to help Aberdeen secure the top spot in Britain in Bloom awards.

Organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), it is the top gardening competition for councils and community organisations across the UK.

Major winners from regional competitions, including Beautiful Scotland, are put forward for the UK-wide finals.

Judges were inspecting some of the city’s most loved green spaces and floral displays. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen award-winning blooms

For the past two years, the Granite City has won gold medals in Beautiful Scotland and was also crowned Best City and Overall Joint First last year.

Aberdeen has won a medal in either Britain in Bloom or Beautiful Scotland every year since 2008 – and has been award-winning since 1964.

In 2020, Aberdeen was a finalist for the Champion of Champions award, but the completion was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council in bloom champion Neil MacGregor welcomed the judges back and said he enjoyed introducing them to the people making sure the city’s green areas look great.

The councillor said: “The community groups and city council staff have done a wonderful job of ensuring our parks and green spaces are at their best and contributing towards our beautiful city for everyone to enjoy.

“It is a tremendous accolade to all the hard work that we are asked to take part in Britain in Bloom as it’s only the best in the country which are asked to apply and we can all take a lot of pride in that.”

Awards will be announced at a ceremony in October.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grampian Truck Show at the Thainstone Centre. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Boisterous banter' boils over as haulage heavyweights clash at Grampian Truck Show
Robbie Shepherd wrote a column for 30 years.
The first, and last Doric column in the Press and Journal by Robbie Shepherd
Cheyenne the horse
'Disturbing' assault on one-eyed horse at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 63, dies on roadside near Udny Station after being found collapsed next to…
Police outside the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen
Man arrested following disturbance at the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen
Robbie Shepherd has died.
Legendary broadcaster, compere and Doric doyen Robbie Shepherd dies at 87
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Thief fined just £360 after stealing ill mum's £3,000 ring in hospital
Relyon Nutec first aid training.
RelyOn Nutec and Maersk Training help to skill up future workforce
Rain continues to flood into homes in Rosemount Square. But council plans for new windows have finally been approved. Image: Abigail Watt/DC Thomson
Leaking, mouldy windows at Rosemount Square, Aberdeen's 'A-listed slum', could soon be replaced
A woman has claimed during the trial of Simon 'Sid' Scott that he sexually assaulted her at Aberdeen's Jurys Inn Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman claims photographer sexually assaulted her during lingerie shoot