Britain in Bloom: Judges tour Aberdeen’s bright and beautiful city parks

Judges from a prestigious gardening competition visited Aberdeen today to see if the city’s floral displays were worthy of claiming the UK top spot.

Britain in Bloom judges Ann Holland and James Cordingley started the day at the Duthie Park Ranger Station, followed by a tour of the award-winning David Welch Winter Gardens.

Throughout the day, the judges also visited flowerbeds designed by school kids on Great Southern Road, Victoria and Westburn Parks, Old Aberdeen and Seaton Park.

The green spaces and colourful floral displays were all under scrutiny to help Aberdeen secure the top spot in Britain in Bloom awards.

Organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), it is the top gardening competition for councils and community organisations across the UK.

Major winners from regional competitions, including Beautiful Scotland, are put forward for the UK-wide finals.

Aberdeen award-winning blooms

For the past two years, the Granite City has won gold medals in Beautiful Scotland and was also crowned Best City and Overall Joint First last year.

Aberdeen has won a medal in either Britain in Bloom or Beautiful Scotland every year since 2008 – and has been award-winning since 1964.

In 2020, Aberdeen was a finalist for the Champion of Champions award, but the completion was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council in bloom champion Neil MacGregor welcomed the judges back and said he enjoyed introducing them to the people making sure the city’s green areas look great.

The councillor said: “The community groups and city council staff have done a wonderful job of ensuring our parks and green spaces are at their best and contributing towards our beautiful city for everyone to enjoy.

“It is a tremendous accolade to all the hard work that we are asked to take part in Britain in Bloom as it’s only the best in the country which are asked to apply and we can all take a lot of pride in that.”

Awards will be announced at a ceremony in October.