GALLERY: AllFord returns to Alford with ‘best ever’ show

The AllFord car show returned to Alford for its ninth year today.

Over 240 Ford vehicles were on display at Grampian Transport Museum.

Celebrating “Ford through the ages”, motors ranged from a 1916 Ford Model T to the Ford Transit Custom – which was showcased in Scotland for the first time at the show.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said: “We are delighted to welcome back Aberdeen’s new Ford dealer, TrustFord Aberdeen, as supporters of AllFord.

“Thanks to them we have some mouth-watering cars from Ford’s own Heritage collection, including an extremely rare 2005 Ford GT, the fastest ever production Ford made which was capable of 205mph almost 20 years ago.

“In addition, they are bringing the very latest range of Fords for visitors to see, including the new Transit Custom, being seen in Scotland for the very first time.

“This is a real coup for AllFord.

“There has been an enormous amount of work put into this event by the organising team to ensure it is a great day out for the whole family.”

Throughout the day, there were also a range of activities for kids such as a treasure hunt and bouncy castle and various food and trade stalls to enjoy.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

