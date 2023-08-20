GALLERY: AllFord returns to Alford with ‘best ever’ show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: AllFord returns to Alford with ‘best ever’ show

Ford fanatics gathered to take in the predicted "best ever" show with a range of over 240 Ford and Ford powered vehicles on display.

AllFord event at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
AllFord event at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

The AllFord car show returned to Alford for its ninth year today.

Over 240 Ford vehicles were on display at Grampian Transport Museum.

Celebrating “Ford through the ages”, motors ranged from a 1916 Ford Model T to the Ford Transit Custom – which was showcased in Scotland for the first time at the show.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said: “We are delighted to welcome back Aberdeen’s new Ford dealer, TrustFord Aberdeen, as supporters of AllFord.

“Thanks to them we have some mouth-watering cars from Ford’s own Heritage collection, including an extremely rare 2005 Ford GT, the fastest ever production Ford made which was capable of 205mph almost 20 years ago.

“In addition, they are bringing the very latest range of Fords for visitors to see, including the new Transit Custom, being seen in Scotland for the very first time.

“This is a real coup for AllFord.

“There has been an enormous amount of work put into this event by the organising team to ensure it is a great day out for the whole family.”

Throughout the day, there were also a range of activities for kids such as a treasure hunt and bouncy castle and various food and trade stalls to enjoy.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

All Ford event at GTM, Alford
All Ford event at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford
Ford fans enjoy the cars.
All Ford event brought in many Ford fans.
Ford Granada MK1 3000 GXL
Ford car enthusiasts.

Ford fans enjoying the day!
Ford cars were lined up for fans to enjoy.
Ford Fiesta WRC
A variety of Ford cars.
Ford Logo
Ford GT
Yellow Ford Escort
Ford-lovers get together with fellow enthusiasts and share their knowledge and admiration for the brand.
Ford through the ages
Viewing of Ford Engines.
Ford driving games
Ford vintage exhibits
The AllFord at Alford makes its welcome return
Inspecting the old ford car
Caiden Bruce, 4 on a miniature ford.
Niamh Malcolm and Ben Burnett
Ford experts chat with fans.
All Ford event at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford
Ford car enthusiasts enjoy a chat.
Did you enjoy the Grampian Transport Museum’s AllFord event.

For more of the best photo and video content from the north/north-east follow us on Instagram.

Conversation