Late show from 10-man Buckie earns a point at Formartine as Forres make it three wins out of four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Late show from 10-man Buckie earns a point at Formartine as Forres make it three wins out of four

Last minute equaliser earned Buckie a share of the spoils at North Lodge Park.

By Reporter
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson

Buckie Thistle struck late in the game to maintain their table-topping position in the Highland League and deny Formartine United the win after they had held a single goal lead since midway through the first half.

Julian Wade had struck after 26 minutes for the home side but Thistle substitute Scott Adams rammed home a close-range finish in the 90th minute to earn the Jags a deserved point in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson was pleased his team claimed a point more from Buckie than they had earned last season but was disappointed with the way his team conceded the equaliser.

He said “We had a three against two situation in their end of the pitch which we could have done better with to losing a goal 30 seconds later with a lapse of concentration.

“But that’s us played three of the top six in our first five games and have 10 points. If you had given me that at the start of the season I would probably have taken it.”

Wade header had Formartine ahead

Formartine had better possession of the ball during the first half and deservingly went ahead when Wade got in front of the Buckie defence to loop a header over Stuart Knight following a free kick in the 26th minute.

Knight brilliantly turned a Paul Campbell net-bound header over the bar just before the break while his counterpart in the home goal Ewen Macdonald twice produced fine saves to deny Andy MacAskill and Joe McCabe with Jack Murray hitting the post in between from a corner.

Five minutes from time Buckie keeper Knight saw red for handling the ball outside his box with Jack MacIver taking over in goals.

But it was the 10 men who grabbed a deserved point when Darryl McHardy won a race for the ball with keeper Macdonald outside the box to square the ball for Adams to blast home at the back post on the 90th minute.

Jags boss happy to take a point after late equaliser

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart said that although the goal was a long time coming it was the least his team deserved from the game.

He said: “Overall we should get the points and did lose a poor goal but Formartine are a great team under Stuart Anderson who are working really hard for him.

“But if you ask am I happy with the point now considering our keeper was sent off and missing chances then I probably am.

“We will move on as the performance was good but just not the result we wanted.”

Forres back to winning ways with victory over Keith

Forres Mechanics defender Lee Fraser got the winning goal for his side.

Forres Mechanics bounced back from their midweek defeat Buckie to make it three wins from their opening four fixtures with a 2-1 win over Keith at Mosset Park.

All the goals came in the second half with veteran defender Lee Fraser heading home the winner for the Can Cans a couple of minutes after a fine Keith leveller from James Brownie.

Forres manager Steven Macdonald said: “It was a good game that we were delighted to win.

“Getting it keeps up our good start to the season, and we’re more than happy getting the full points from the three games we wanted to win.

“Lee got the winner and had another chalked off. He has been excellent for us this season so far.

“I think they’re running out of man of the match awards for him.

“The second half was a lot better, and credit to Craig McKenzie who laid on both goals, he was probably the best player on the park.”

Maroons left frustrated after getting back on level terms

Forres opened the scoring early in the second half when Calum Frame turned a McKenzie cross past Reid from six yards.

The Maroons got back on level terms when a Gavin Elphinstone free kick cannoned back off a defender and co-captain Brownie reacted quickly to curl a superb 18 yarder into the top corner.

However, within two minutes Forres grabbed the winner when Fraser rose at the back post to head home a McKenzie corner.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said “We got what we deserved which was nothing.

“Our game management once we score isn’t good enough, and we need to be more clinical up front.

“We weren’t great on the day, and there is no disputing Forres deserved the win.”

More from Highland League

Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Grady McGrath at the double for Brechin as Fraserburgh edge Deveronvale in a five-goal…
Callan Gray
Five goals and three red cards as Turriff beat Clach while Jake Thomson at…
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness Cup was great chance to shine, says ex-Caley Thistle keeper Michael Fraser
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee still unbeaten with win at Strathspey; Lossiemouth draw with Brora Rangers
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Allan Hale delighted as Huntly's unbeaten Highland League start continues
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Huntly continue unbeaten Highland League start with win against Inverurie Locos
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Formartine late show encourages Aidan Combe ahead of Buckie clash
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Brodie Allen aiming for Huntly goal contribution as Black and Golds set for Inverurie…
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle taking positives into meeting with Banks o' Dee
Scott Adams' late goal earned Buckie Thistle a point. Image: DC Thomson
Lossiemouth secure Elgin's Brodie Mitchell on loan

Conversation