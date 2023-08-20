Late show from 10-man Buckie earns a point at Formartine as Forres make it three wins out of four

Buckie Thistle struck late in the game to maintain their table-topping position in the Highland League and deny Formartine United the win after they had held a single goal lead since midway through the first half.

Julian Wade had struck after 26 minutes for the home side but Thistle substitute Scott Adams rammed home a close-range finish in the 90th minute to earn the Jags a deserved point in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson was pleased his team claimed a point more from Buckie than they had earned last season but was disappointed with the way his team conceded the equaliser.

He said “We had a three against two situation in their end of the pitch which we could have done better with to losing a goal 30 seconds later with a lapse of concentration.

“But that’s us played three of the top six in our first five games and have 10 points. If you had given me that at the start of the season I would probably have taken it.”

Wade header had Formartine ahead

Formartine had better possession of the ball during the first half and deservingly went ahead when Wade got in front of the Buckie defence to loop a header over Stuart Knight following a free kick in the 26th minute.

Knight brilliantly turned a Paul Campbell net-bound header over the bar just before the break while his counterpart in the home goal Ewen Macdonald twice produced fine saves to deny Andy MacAskill and Joe McCabe with Jack Murray hitting the post in between from a corner.

Five minutes from time Buckie keeper Knight saw red for handling the ball outside his box with Jack MacIver taking over in goals.

But it was the 10 men who grabbed a deserved point when Darryl McHardy won a race for the ball with keeper Macdonald outside the box to square the ball for Adams to blast home at the back post on the 90th minute.

Jags boss happy to take a point after late equaliser

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart said that although the goal was a long time coming it was the least his team deserved from the game.

He said: “Overall we should get the points and did lose a poor goal but Formartine are a great team under Stuart Anderson who are working really hard for him.

“But if you ask am I happy with the point now considering our keeper was sent off and missing chances then I probably am.

“We will move on as the performance was good but just not the result we wanted.”

Forres back to winning ways with victory over Keith

Forres Mechanics bounced back from their midweek defeat Buckie to make it three wins from their opening four fixtures with a 2-1 win over Keith at Mosset Park.

All the goals came in the second half with veteran defender Lee Fraser heading home the winner for the Can Cans a couple of minutes after a fine Keith leveller from James Brownie.

Forres manager Steven Macdonald said: “It was a good game that we were delighted to win.

“Getting it keeps up our good start to the season, and we’re more than happy getting the full points from the three games we wanted to win.

“Lee got the winner and had another chalked off. He has been excellent for us this season so far.

“I think they’re running out of man of the match awards for him.

“The second half was a lot better, and credit to Craig McKenzie who laid on both goals, he was probably the best player on the park.”

Maroons left frustrated after getting back on level terms

Forres opened the scoring early in the second half when Calum Frame turned a McKenzie cross past Reid from six yards.

The Maroons got back on level terms when a Gavin Elphinstone free kick cannoned back off a defender and co-captain Brownie reacted quickly to curl a superb 18 yarder into the top corner.

However, within two minutes Forres grabbed the winner when Fraser rose at the back post to head home a McKenzie corner.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said “We got what we deserved which was nothing.

“Our game management once we score isn’t good enough, and we need to be more clinical up front.

“We weren’t great on the day, and there is no disputing Forres deserved the win.”