Aberdeen woman hits out at Tui after Tenerife return flight delayed by 24 hours

An Aberdeen woman whose return flight from Tenerife has been delayed for 24 hours has hit out at Tui for their lack of communication.

Ashleigh Ritchie, 37, has been on the Canary Island for the past week with her family and was due to fly back to Scotland at 8.25pm last night.

However, she, along with her partner Craig Forbes, 34, and their three-year-old daughter Presley-Monroe are still on the Spanish island a day after they were supposed to leave.

The trio are currently waiting at Tenerife South Airport with eight other family members, which includes Miss Ritchie’s mum and dad, sister, brother-in-law, two nephews (aged five and six) and two brothers.

After last night’s disruption – which Tui said was due to the inbound flight being diverted because of weather conditions – they were put in a hotel overnight and brought back to the airport at 11am this morning for their rearranged trip.

Due to take off at 1.35pm, the flight was cancelled again, with Miss Ritchie saying: “We didn’t find that out until about 3.30pm this afternoon.”

‘Absolutely no communication’

An email from Tui to affected passengers said that the flight had been postponed due to a member of the cabin crew being “unable to operate the flight”.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the firm said that they would be “in touch” with passengers in the next 90 minutes and add 30 Euros onto their boarding card to buy food and refreshments.

Apart from the email, Miss Ritchie told The P&J earlier that Tui have had “absolutely no communication” with passengers, adding: “They’ve moved us from the gate we were originally meant to be boarding to into the middle of the airport, where it’s extremely busy and other flights are obviously boarding.

“Nobody’s come to see us, so we’re just sat here twiddling our thumbs hoping that somebody will come and speak to us soon, but everyone that’s on the flight is just currently in the same positions as ourselves.

“We’re all just sitting here waiting for someone to come and speak to us.”

Tui have confirmed that the flight has been rescheduled and will leave at 11.30pm tonight.

‘Apologise for the delays’

A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We completely understand the frustration of customers on the Tenerife South to Aberdeen flight and we apologise for the delays experienced.

“Unfortunately, the aircraft was initially delayed on its inbound journey due to a diversion caused by the weather. Regrettably, the flight was further delayed at Tenerife airport today due to a crew member unable to operate the flight.

“Customers have been sent welfare vouchers for refreshments, will be offered holiday vouchers as a gesture of goodwill and will also be entitled to claim EU261 compensation. The flight will be returning to Aberdeen this evening.

“We’d like to apologise again for any inconvenience caused and we’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”