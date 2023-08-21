Aberdeen woman hits out at Tui after Tenerife return flight delayed by 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman hits out at Tui after Tenerife return flight delayed by 24 hours

It was meant to take off from the Canary airport at 8.25pm last night, but is now scheduled to depart at 11.30pm tonight.

By Chris Cromar
Man and woman sitting next to each other.
Ashleigh Ritchie and her partner Craig Forbes, as well as their family, have been delayed in Tenerife for the past 24 hours. Image: Ashleigh Ritchie.

An Aberdeen woman whose return flight from Tenerife has been delayed for 24 hours has hit out at Tui for their lack of communication.

Ashleigh Ritchie, 37, has been on the Canary Island for the past week with her family and was due to fly back to Scotland at 8.25pm last night.

However, she, along with her partner Craig Forbes, 34, and their three-year-old daughter Presley-Monroe are still on the Spanish island a day after they were supposed to leave.

The trio are currently waiting at Tenerife South Airport with eight other family members, which includes Miss Ritchie’s mum and dad, sister, brother-in-law, two nephews (aged five and six) and two brothers.

Tenerife beach with buildings in the background.
The family were on holiday in Tenerife. Image: Shutterstock.

After last night’s disruption – which Tui said was due to the inbound flight being diverted because of weather conditions – they were put in a hotel overnight and brought back to the airport at 11am this morning for their rearranged trip.

Due to take off at 1.35pm, the flight was cancelled again, with Miss Ritchie saying: “We didn’t find that out until about 3.30pm this afternoon.”

‘Absolutely no communication’

An email from Tui to affected passengers said that the flight had been postponed due to a member of the cabin crew being “unable to operate the flight”.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the firm said that they would be “in touch” with passengers in the next 90 minutes and add 30 Euros onto their boarding card to buy food and refreshments.

Apart from the email, Miss Ritchie told The P&J earlier that Tui have had “absolutely no communication” with passengers, adding: “They’ve moved us from the gate we were originally meant to be boarding to into the middle of the airport, where it’s extremely busy and other flights are obviously boarding.

Outside of Aberdeen International Airport with plane taking off.
It is hoped the delayed passengers will get back to Aberdeen Airport in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Image: Paul Glendall/DC Thomson.

“Nobody’s come to see us, so we’re just sat here twiddling our thumbs hoping that somebody will come and speak to us soon, but everyone that’s on the flight is just currently in the same positions as ourselves.

“We’re all just sitting here waiting for someone to come and speak to us.”

Tui have confirmed that the flight has been rescheduled and will leave at 11.30pm tonight.

‘Apologise for the delays’

A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We completely understand the frustration of customers on the Tenerife South to Aberdeen flight and we apologise for the delays experienced.

Parked aircrafts of TUI.
Tui apologised to the passengers for the delay. Image: Shutterstock.

“Unfortunately, the aircraft was initially delayed on its inbound journey due to a diversion caused by the weather. Regrettably, the flight was further delayed at Tenerife airport today due to a crew member unable to operate the flight.

“Customers have been sent welfare vouchers for refreshments, will be offered holiday vouchers as a gesture of goodwill and will also be entitled to claim EU261 compensation. The flight will be returning to Aberdeen this evening.

“We’d like to apologise again for any inconvenience caused and we’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

Conversation