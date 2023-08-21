Brora Rangers confirm return of striker Kyle MacLeod from Buckie Thistle

Striker Kyle MacLeod has rejoined Brora Rangers in a deal lasting until the summer of 2027.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Fortrose, spent two years with the Cattachs after leaving Ross County in 2017.

His form for Brora led to a move to Buckie two years later and he’s enjoyed in time with the Jags, but he’s delighted to make his return to Sutherland.

He said: “I am buzzing to come back to Brora. I enjoyed my time at Buckie, but the draw of being closer to home and being in the close-knit dressing room at Brora is so important to me. I look forward to the challenge.”

‘Knack of scoring big goals’ – boss

Brora boss Ally MacDonald knows what MacLeod can offer his team and is thrilled to land the proven finisher.

He said: “We want to build a squad that has competition all over the park.

“Kyle will certainly provide that. I know how good a player Kyle is after being a team-mate for several years. Kyle has the knack of scoring big goals at important times. Hopefully that will continue.”

Brora’s 1-1 draw at Lossiemouth means they have 10 points from their opening five Highland League fixtures.

This Saturday, they host Clachnacuddin in the opening round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.