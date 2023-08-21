Brora Rangers confirm return of striker Kyle MacLeod from Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers confirm return of striker Kyle MacLeod from Buckie Thistle

Goal-grabber is back with the Cattachs as boss Ally MacDonald hails his former team-mate.

By Paul Chalk
Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with striker Kyle MacLeod. Image: Brora Rangers FC
Striker Kyle MacLeod has rejoined Brora Rangers in a deal lasting until the summer of 2027.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Fortrose, spent two years with the Cattachs after leaving Ross County in 2017.

His form for Brora led to a move to Buckie two years later and he’s enjoyed in time with the Jags, but he’s delighted to make his return to Sutherland.

He said: “I am buzzing to come back to Brora. I enjoyed my time at Buckie, but the draw of being closer to home and being in the close-knit dressing room at Brora is so important to me. I look forward to the challenge.”

Kyle MacLeod.

‘Knack of scoring big goals’ – boss

Brora boss Ally MacDonald knows what MacLeod can offer his team and is thrilled to land the proven finisher.

He said: “We want to build a squad that has competition all over the park.

“Kyle will certainly provide that. I know how good a player Kyle is after being a team-mate for several years. Kyle has the knack of scoring big goals at important times. Hopefully that will continue.”

Brora’s 1-1 draw at Lossiemouth means they have 10 points from their opening five Highland League fixtures.

This Saturday, they host Clachnacuddin in the opening round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

