Climate change leaves Aberdeen gritters struggling to keep main roads clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Climate change leaves Aberdeen gritters struggling to keep main roads clear

Council chiefs have warned gritters are having to treat the same roads not once, but several times a day due to the impact of climate change.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen gritters
Gritters are supposed to treat main Aberdeen routes once a day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen gritters are finding it harder to keep main city roads safe and passable due to the huge effects of climate change.

Historically, an early morning grit used to be enough to keep the road clear for the rest of the day.

But with climate change having significant impact on weather conditions, council chiefs now warn gritters are often forced to treat the same roads multiple times a day.

Because of this, crews are diverted away from lower priority routes, leaving them untreated.

Forecasters recorded the coldest March temperature in over 10 years last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The problem is being compounded by rocketing costs on extra salt, fuel and labour – putting yet more pressure on the council’s already stretched finances.

An extra £392,000 from the local authority’s reserves were used last winter to cover all costs, as more storms clobbered the north-east.

And council chief operations officer Mark Reilly fears this winter will be no different.

Budget allows ‘basic maintenance’

Citizens wary of being unable to cross treacherous pavements and roads have been warned that only a “basic level of winter maintenance” will be provided.

While this has been the standard for years, heavier rainfall, milder temperatures and more frequent blizzards in recent cold snaps have had significant impact.

Council chiefs expect to spend nearly £1.6 million on making roads and pavements passable this winter again, clinging on to the hope it will be a “mild one”.

Eday Road is one of the secondary routes in Aberdeen.

The winter maintenance programme has cost the local authority £5.46m in the last three years – as storms Arwen, Malik and Corrie caused havoc.

And some extra cash will be put aside this year too for such weather emergencies.

It comes as city accountants predict £43.5m will need to be cut from day-to-day spending in next year’s budget to manage the books.

What roads will be treated?

A report put before councillors states it is not feasible to salt every road, pavement, and cycleway around the city at the same time so they are being prioritised.

Roads are split into primary, secondary, and other routes, while pavements and cycleways are split into priority one and two.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Main roads – such as Union Street, North Anderson Drive, King Street and Wellington Road – will be given top priority.

This means they will be gritted regularly throughout the day, seven days a week.

The council is however scaling down on salt stock this year – from 18,642 to about 11,500 tonnes – and encouraging more residents to use free community tonne bags.

What about pavements?

As always, council gritters will focus on pavements in the city centre and shopping areas, with secondary pavements taking the back seat.

Steep paths will also be prioritised during the morning gritting sweep.

Heavy snow around Deeside Crescent/Gardens last year in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Once the main footways are treated, workers will move on to lower priority footways and cycleways in residential areas.

This will, however, be dependent on the resources available and so there is no timescale when, or if, these will be completed.

Where can I access salt from?

There are more than 900 salt bins throughout the city, along with 20 large community bins located at supermarkets and car parks.

Officials say they will not be introducing new locations – despite a high demand among residents – as this would worsen an already existing restocking problem.

Instead, they are encouraging people to make better use of the community grit bins and the one-tonne bag scheme to treat local roads themselves.

Applications for the community salt bags will open on September 18.

Scott Begbie: Where were the council gritters when we needed them?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woolmanhill hospital has gone viral after an Instagram post video shows the inside of the building.
Woolmanhill Hospital goes viral after film uploaded to Instagram
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Assault victim Jamie Hood, left, with brother Dillan. And right, his attacker Sandy Mundie Picture shows; Assault victim Jamie Hood, left, with brother Dillan. And right, his attacker Sandy Mundie . n/a. Supplied by Family handout / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'My brother's attempted murder was a wake-up call that gave him a second chance…
CR0044632 Danny McKay. Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is Sandy Mundie leaving court in custody. Monday 28th August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man guilty of Aberdeen high-rise attempted murder that left victim wheelchair-bound
Portsoy harbour is a popular spot for visitors in good weather (Image: Rebecca Buchan)
Rebecca Buchan: Invest in our at-home holiday havens along the Banff and Buchan coast
Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.
Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora
The Reverend Gordon Craig at the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha last month.
Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig to step down after more than 11 years
Garthdee roundabout
Traffic at standstill following three-vehicle crash near Garthdee roundabout
Kirsty Sutherlnad outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being convicted of showing sexual images to children. Sutherland was registered in Stonehaven.
Stonehaven babysitter struck off for showing kids sexual images
Aberdeen South Harbour.
First chance for look around Aberdeen's new £420 million South Harbour
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Goffin abused staff at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park Picture shows; Kevin Goffin abused staff at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Racist's public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe

Conversation