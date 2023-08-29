Climate change leaves Aberdeen gritters struggling to keep main roads clear

Aberdeen gritters are finding it harder to keep main city roads safe and passable due to the huge effects of climate change.

Historically, an early morning grit used to be enough to keep the road clear for the rest of the day.

But with climate change having significant impact on weather conditions, council chiefs now warn gritters are often forced to treat the same roads multiple times a day.

Because of this, crews are diverted away from lower priority routes, leaving them untreated.

The problem is being compounded by rocketing costs on extra salt, fuel and labour – putting yet more pressure on the council’s already stretched finances.

An extra £392,000 from the local authority’s reserves were used last winter to cover all costs, as more storms clobbered the north-east.

And council chief operations officer Mark Reilly fears this winter will be no different.

Budget allows ‘basic maintenance’

Citizens wary of being unable to cross treacherous pavements and roads have been warned that only a “basic level of winter maintenance” will be provided.

While this has been the standard for years, heavier rainfall, milder temperatures and more frequent blizzards in recent cold snaps have had significant impact.

Council chiefs expect to spend nearly £1.6 million on making roads and pavements passable this winter again, clinging on to the hope it will be a “mild one”.

The winter maintenance programme has cost the local authority £5.46m in the last three years – as storms Arwen, Malik and Corrie caused havoc.

And some extra cash will be put aside this year too for such weather emergencies.

It comes as city accountants predict £43.5m will need to be cut from day-to-day spending in next year’s budget to manage the books.

What roads will be treated?

A report put before councillors states it is not feasible to salt every road, pavement, and cycleway around the city at the same time so they are being prioritised.

Roads are split into primary, secondary, and other routes, while pavements and cycleways are split into priority one and two.

Main roads – such as Union Street, North Anderson Drive, King Street and Wellington Road – will be given top priority.

This means they will be gritted regularly throughout the day, seven days a week.

The council is however scaling down on salt stock this year – from 18,642 to about 11,500 tonnes – and encouraging more residents to use free community tonne bags.

What about pavements?

As always, council gritters will focus on pavements in the city centre and shopping areas, with secondary pavements taking the back seat.

Steep paths will also be prioritised during the morning gritting sweep.

Once the main footways are treated, workers will move on to lower priority footways and cycleways in residential areas.

This will, however, be dependent on the resources available and so there is no timescale when, or if, these will be completed.

Where can I access salt from?

There are more than 900 salt bins throughout the city, along with 20 large community bins located at supermarkets and car parks.

Officials say they will not be introducing new locations – despite a high demand among residents – as this would worsen an already existing restocking problem.

Instead, they are encouraging people to make better use of the community grit bins and the one-tonne bag scheme to treat local roads themselves.

Applications for the community salt bags will open on September 18.