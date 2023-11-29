WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski is worth now and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski is worth now and more

The Press and Journal chatted to Dons fans in the Finnish capital ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League game, with our video also including a short tour of some of Helsinki's sights.

By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen fans are in Helsinki this week – and we chatted to some of those who were out and about on Tuesday night, as well as going on a little video tour of the snowy Finnish capital

The Dons visit HJK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with both sides still chasing a first win in Group G – a section neither team can progress from.

We asked Reds supporters gathering at the Old Irish Pub in the city centre about a diverse range of subjects, including their travels, non-football plans for the trip, and how Aberdeen boss Barry Robson should treat the Euro clash at the Bolt Arena – weighing up factors like the Dons’ struggles to balance domestic commitments with Continental action this term with the Euro prize money and coefficient points still on offer.

One fan also told us how many millions he thinks star striker Bojan Miovski – signed for around £500,000 18 months ago – is worth now.

Conversation