WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski is worth now and more

Aberdeen fans are in Helsinki this week – and we chatted to some of those who were out and about on Tuesday night, as well as going on a little video tour of the snowy Finnish capital

The Dons visit HJK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with both sides still chasing a first win in Group G – a section neither team can progress from.

We asked Reds supporters gathering at the Old Irish Pub in the city centre about a diverse range of subjects, including their travels, non-football plans for the trip, and how Aberdeen boss Barry Robson should treat the Euro clash at the Bolt Arena – weighing up factors like the Dons’ struggles to balance domestic commitments with Continental action this term with the Euro prize money and coefficient points still on offer.

One fan also told us how many millions he thinks star striker Bojan Miovski – signed for around £500,000 18 months ago – is worth now.