Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra announces partner for 10th edition of popular event

An exciting announcement has been made in the midst of planning for the tenth edition of Aberdeen’s festival of light, Spectra.

The popular urban light festival is returning to the Granite City next year.

Live Event Management Ltd, an events production company from Aberdeen, has been named as the successful bidder following a national public tender process.

The local events company has began working alongside the council to create a programme of large-scale projections, light installations and artwork to light up the city centre in February 2024.

Although plans for next year’s event are still under the wraps, bidders were asked to design a programme utilising key sites including Union Terrace Gardens, Schoolhill, and Broad Street.

The plans also had to feature outstanding artwork by artists with national and international reputations.

Local events company chosen as successful bidder

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson councillor Martin Greig said: “I am delighted to announce that Aberdeen City Council will be working with Live Event Management Ltd to deliver the landmark tenth edition of Spectra.

“It’s particularly pleasing that a local events production company was able to put together such a strong bid for the 10th Spectra, which is recognised as Scotland’s Festival of Light.

“Creating opportunities and partnerships with local businesses is a key part of the Council’s Events plan, and I am confident that by working with Live Event Management Spectra will continue to wow audiences in February 2024.”

The council has committed £200,000 to deliver the highly-anticipated event, and is seeking corporate sponsorship to support the delivery of the festival.

Callum Macleod, Director, Live Event Management Ltd added: “Live Event Management is delighted to be working with Aberdeen City Council to produce and deliver Spectra 2024.

“We are particularly looking forward to working with an interesting group of local, national and international light artists, along with the local community, to deliver a programme of exciting, interesting, and challenging artworks, whilst also illuminating and showcasing Aberdeen city centre landmarks and heritage.”

A look back at Spectra 2023

The 2023 festival saw 119,000 visits across the city centre, as well as a host of international artists showcasing art, sculptures and projections using the architecture of Aberdeen as their canvas.

Last year’s event took place from February 9 to February 12, and was a beacon of light throughout the city during those dark winter evenings.

It featured work in three key sites across the city including Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Broad Street, including Marischal College.

Spectra will return to various locations across Aberdeen’s city centre in February 2024 and is expected to feature local, national and international artists.

More information will be announced later this year.