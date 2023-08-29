Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra announces partner for 10th edition of popular event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra announces partner for 10th edition of popular event

Scotland’s festival of light Spectra is returning to Aberdeen in 2024.

By Shanay Taylor
Spectra festival of light.
Spectra to return to Aberdeen next year.

An exciting announcement has been made in the midst of planning for the tenth edition of Aberdeen’s festival of light, Spectra.

The popular urban light festival is returning to the Granite City next year.

Live Event Management Ltd, an events production company from Aberdeen, has been named as the successful bidder following a national public tender process.

The local events company has began working alongside the council to create a programme of large-scale projections, light installations and artwork to light up the city centre in February 2024.

The annual Spectra festival shows Aberdeen in a new light. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Although plans for next year’s event are still under the wraps, bidders were asked to design a programme utilising key sites including Union Terrace Gardens, Schoolhill, and Broad Street.

The plans also had to feature outstanding artwork by artists with national and international reputations.

Local events company chosen as successful bidder

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson councillor Martin Greig said: “I am delighted to announce that Aberdeen City Council will be working with Live Event Management Ltd to deliver the landmark tenth edition of Spectra.

“It’s particularly pleasing that a local events production company was able to put together such a strong bid for the 10th Spectra, which is recognised as Scotland’s Festival of Light.

“Creating opportunities and partnerships with local businesses is a key part of the Council’s Events plan, and I am confident that by working with Live Event Management Spectra will continue to wow audiences in February 2024.”

Union Terrace Gardens was transformed into the most popular part of the lights festival. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

The council has committed £200,000 to deliver the highly-anticipated event, and is seeking corporate sponsorship to support the delivery of the festival.

Callum Macleod, Director, Live Event Management Ltd added: “Live Event Management is delighted to be working with Aberdeen City Council to produce and deliver Spectra 2024.

“We are particularly looking forward to working with an interesting group of local, national and international light artists, along with the local community, to deliver a programme of exciting, interesting, and challenging artworks, whilst also illuminating and showcasing Aberdeen city centre landmarks and heritage.”

A look back at Spectra 2023

The 2023 festival saw 119,000 visits across the city centre, as well as a host of international artists showcasing art, sculptures and projections using the architecture of Aberdeen as their canvas.

Last year’s event took place from February 9 to February 12, and was a beacon of light throughout the city during those dark winter evenings.

It featured work in three key sites across the city including Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Broad Street, including Marischal College.

Spectra will return to various locations across Aberdeen’s city centre in February 2024 and is expected to feature local, national and international artists.

More information will be announced later this year.

