Man believed to be injured reported missing from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man believed to be injured reported missing from Aberdeen

James Williams was last seen in the Seaton Walk area on Monday evening.

By Ellie Milne
James WIlliams
James Williams has been reported missing from Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of an “injured” man who has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

James Williams was last seen in the Seaton Walk area of the city at about 8.50pm on Monday.

Police believe he may have injuries and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

The 41-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and red flip-flops.

Concerns for welfare

Inspector Stuart Fisher said: “We’re concerned for James’ welfare as we have reason to believe he may have injuries which would require treatment.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard from him at any time since Monday evening to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“If James himself sees this, please come forward, so we can ensure you’re safe and well.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3782 of August 28.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police car at the scene of an incident.
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Inverurie
Spectra festival of light.
Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra announces partner for 10th edition of popular event
Wayne Fraser, from Mintlaw, has been charged with murdering his American wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser
911 operator gives evidence in US murder trial of Mintlaw man who allegedly shot…
Aberdeen gritters
Climate change leaves Aberdeen gritters struggling to keep main roads clear
Woolmanhill hospital has gone viral after an Instagram post video shows the inside of the building.
Woolmanhill Hospital goes viral after film uploaded to Instagram
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Assault victim Jamie Hood, left, with brother Dillan. And right, his attacker Sandy Mundie Picture shows; Assault victim Jamie Hood, left, with brother Dillan. And right, his attacker Sandy Mundie . n/a. Supplied by Family handout / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'My brother's attempted murder was a wake-up call that gave him a second chance…
CR0044632 Danny McKay. Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is Sandy Mundie leaving court in custody. Monday 28th August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Man guilty of Aberdeen high-rise attempted murder that left victim wheelchair-bound
Portsoy harbour is a popular spot for visitors in good weather (Image: Rebecca Buchan)
Rebecca Buchan: Invest in our at-home holiday havens along the Banff and Buchan coast
Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.
Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora
The Reverend Gordon Craig at the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha last month.
Oil and gas chaplain Gordon Craig to step down after more than 11 years

Conversation