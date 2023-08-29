Man believed to be injured reported missing from Aberdeen

Concerns are growing for the welfare of an “injured” man who has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

James Williams was last seen in the Seaton Walk area of the city at about 8.50pm on Monday.

Police believe he may have injuries and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

The 41-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and red flip-flops.

Concerns for welfare

Inspector Stuart Fisher said: “We’re concerned for James’ welfare as we have reason to believe he may have injuries which would require treatment.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard from him at any time since Monday evening to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“If James himself sees this, please come forward, so we can ensure you’re safe and well.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3782 of August 28.”