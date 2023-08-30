Consultation finally to be held on Aberdeen pool and library closures – months after doors were locked

The public will finally be given a say on the closures of six Aberdeen libraries and a swimming pool – months after the city council closed their doors.

Bucksburn pool, along with libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Garthdee, Northfield, and Woodside, closed in the spring after £47 million was slashed from city budgets.

It was a move that shut nearly a third of Aberdeen’s libraries, leaving the city lagging with the lowest number of branches per person in all of Scotland.

There was public outroar at the sudden closures, brought about without public consultation or assessment of how it would impact residents.

Public to finally be given say on Aberdeen library and pool closures in consultation

Now, four months on, council chiefs have conceded that taxpayers should have a voice, albeit after the fact.

It was the outcome of last minute negotiations with campaigners and their solicitors ahead of scheduled court hearings on the closures.

Legal challenges, prepared by the Govan Law Centre and Grampian Community Law Centre, were expected to be aired in substantial hearings at the Court of Session in Edinburgh later this year.

But council bosses offered to run a full formal consultation, as well as conducting new equality impact assessments, on the closures.

Campaigners revealed the news, announcing they expected the consultation to run from early September through until the end of October.

Results of council consultation expected in December… eight months after closures began

Aberdeen City Council was asked to comment on the protestors’ press release but confirmed none of that detail.

A spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council acknowledges the outcome of discussions with the petitioners and will assess the implications.

“A report on the subject is due to full council in December.”

More than 15,000 people signed petitions against the closure of Bucksburn pool and the six libraries.

They were handed to city council leaders in March, ahead of the closures in April.

Aberdeen City Council ‘doing the right thing’ by allowing public say on library and pool closures

Hayden Lorimer, from Save Aberdeen Libraries, said the local authority was “doing the right thing” after politicians “silenced” campaigners.

He added: “It’s a shame it took legal action to hold the council to account but our protests have finally been heard, vindicating our campaign against the closure of the six libraries and Bucksburn swimming pool.

“The decision constitutes a reprieve for the services we have been fighting for.

“We expect the council to genuinely reflect on the results of proper public consultation in future impact assessments and demonstrate how their decisions align with the Equality Act 2010, which has not happened in the case of the libraries and Bucksburn swimming pool.”

He implored politicians to recognise that libraries and swimming pools are more than just buildings, being “centres of learning, development, support, and valuable community activities”.

Public urged to voice views on closed city facilities

More than 900 children were enrolled in swimming lessons at Bucksburn before it closed.

Despite its ageing infrastructure, it is the only pool in Aberdeen with built-in disabled access.

The entire Beach Leisure Centre was also closed, and is soon to be demolished, as a result of the cuts to Sport Aberdeen’s budget.

Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaigner Kirsty Fraser said: “I hope this is a positive step in the right direction towards reopening these vital facilities.

“It will be very difficult for Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen to justify sticking to the decision to close them when considering the public consultation responses and the equality impact assessments, as the impact to our communities are vast and profound.

“It is vital for members of the public to engage in these processes and let the council know what the closures mean to them.

“This is our chance to make a difference,” she added.

“This is everyone’s chance to finally be heard,” Hayden concluded.