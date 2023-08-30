Consultation finally to be held on Aberdeen pool and library closures – months after doors were locked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultation finally to be held on Aberdeen pool and library closures – months after doors were locked

The Aberdeen public will finally be given a say on library and swimming pool closures imposed as part of council budget cuts.

By Alastair Gossip
Bucksburn swimming pool closed at the end of April, as six libraries were also locked up.
Bucksburn swimming pool closed at the end of April, as six libraries were also locked up.

The public will finally be given a say on the closures of six Aberdeen libraries and a swimming pool – months after the city council closed their doors.

Bucksburn pool, along with libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Garthdee, Northfield, and Woodside, closed in the spring after £47 million was slashed from city budgets.

It was a move that shut nearly a third of Aberdeen’s libraries, leaving the city lagging with the lowest number of branches per person in all of Scotland.

There was public outroar at the sudden closures, brought about without public consultation or assessment of how it would impact residents.

Public to finally be given say on Aberdeen library and pool closures in consultation

Now, four months on, council chiefs have conceded that taxpayers should have a voice, albeit after the fact.

A "read in" was held at Ferryhill Library in March ahead of its closure, in budget cuts that also brought about the closure of Bucksburn pool.
A "read in" was held at Ferryhill Library in March ahead of its closure, in budget cuts that also brought about the closure of Bucksburn pool.

It was the outcome of last minute negotiations with campaigners and their solicitors ahead of scheduled court hearings on the closures.

Legal challenges, prepared by the Govan Law Centre and Grampian Community Law Centre, were expected to be aired in substantial hearings at the Court of Session in Edinburgh later this year.

But council bosses offered to run a full formal consultation, as well as conducting new equality impact assessments, on the closures.

Campaigners revealed the news, announcing they expected the consultation to run from early September through until the end of October.

Results of council consultation expected in December… eight months after closures began

Aberdeen City Council was asked to comment on the protestors’ press release but confirmed none of that detail.

A spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council acknowledges the outcome of discussions with the petitioners and will assess the implications.

“A report on the subject is due to full council in December.”

More than 15,000 people signed petitions against the closure of Bucksburn pool and the six libraries.

They were handed to city council leaders in March, ahead of the closures in April.

Aberdeen City Council ‘doing the right thing’ by allowing public say on library and pool closures

Hayden Lorimer, from Save Aberdeen Libraries, said the local authority was “doing the right thing” after politicians “silenced” campaigners.

Hayden Lorimer rallied campaigners at Woodside Library, which was closed alongside five others and Bucksburn pool.
Hayden Lorimer rallied campaigners at Woodside Library, which was closed alongside five others and Bucksburn pool.

He added: “It’s a shame it took legal action to hold the council to account but our protests have finally been heard, vindicating our campaign against the closure of the six libraries and Bucksburn swimming pool.

“The decision constitutes a reprieve for the services we have been fighting for.

“We expect the council to genuinely reflect on the results of proper public consultation in future impact assessments and demonstrate how their decisions align with the Equality Act 2010, which has not happened in the case of the libraries and Bucksburn swimming pool.”

He implored politicians to recognise that libraries and swimming pools are more than just buildings, being “centres of learning, development, support, and valuable community activities”.

Public urged to voice views on closed city facilities

More than 900 children were enrolled in swimming lessons at Bucksburn before it closed.

Despite its ageing infrastructure, it is the only pool in Aberdeen with built-in disabled access.

The entire Beach Leisure Centre was also closed, and is soon to be demolished, as a result of the cuts to Sport Aberdeen’s budget.

Kirsty Fraser addressed fellow campaigners working to save Bucksburn swimming pool from closure.
Kirsty Fraser addressed fellow campaigners working to save Bucksburn swimming pool from closure.

Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaigner Kirsty Fraser said: “I hope this is a positive step in the right direction towards reopening these vital facilities.

“It will be very difficult for Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen to justify sticking to the decision to close them when considering the public consultation responses and the equality impact assessments, as the impact to our communities are vast and profound.

“It is vital for members of the public to engage in these processes and let the council know what the closures mean to them.

“This is our chance to make a difference,” she added.

“This is everyone’s chance to finally be heard,” Hayden concluded.

