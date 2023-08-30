Swans on A90 near Brechin bring traffic to a halt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swans on A90 near Brechin bring traffic to a halt

Police were left in a flap as they moved the birds from the busy dual carriageway.

By Ben MacDonald
Police escorting the swans off the A90 at Brechin.
Police escorting the swans off the A90 at Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Police were left in a flap when swans brought traffic to a halt on the A90 near Brechin.

The large group of birds was spotted on the southbound side of the dual carriageway on Wednesday morning.

Drivers said traffic had been brought to a “standstill” while police tried to move the swans off the busy road.

Police had to stop traffic while the swans were moved. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

One motorist said a man wearing a high-vis jacked had stopped to direct the swans across the road before police arrived.

Another passer-by said: “When I got to the flyover just before 9.30am I noticed a police car on the inside lane of the A90 and a build-up of traffic from the other side.

“I turned off at the Brechin exit and noticed a policeman walking up the grass verge with a couple of swans in front of him.

The birds have now been moved to safety. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“When I crossed to the other side of the flyover I noticed that he was having to herd a whole bevy of them. It didn’t look as if any were hurt or injured.”

The swans were led towards Brechin Castle and the road was cleared just after 9.30am.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.