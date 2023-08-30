‘Apologise or resign’: Council top brass scolded over ‘messy’ Aberdeen library and pool closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Apologise or resign’: Council top brass scolded over ‘messy’ Aberdeen library and pool closures

Council chief executive Angela Scott, and her senior officers, have been told to 'apologise or quit' over Aberdeen library closures.

By Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen City Council's chief executive Angela Scott, and her senior officers, are under mounting pressure after campaigners claimed a victory in fight over library and pool closures. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s most senior city officials have been told to apologise for the “mess” of the much-protested library and swimming pool closures – or quit.

Chief executive Angela Scott and her top brass are facing backlash, after the council blinked first in the row over the budget cuts.

On their advice, councillors voted in March to close libraries in Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Garthdee, Northfield and Woodside.

As part of drastic measures taken to save £47 million to balance the books, they also slashed Sport Aberdeen’s funding.

It resulted in the shock closure of Bucksburn pool, as well as the imminent demolition of the Beach Leisure Centre.

Damaging court battle avoided but now chief exec Angela Scott and top brass face call to apologise

Community campaigners were prepared to contest the shutdowns in court, instructing solicitors to take the local authority to the Court of Session.

But protestors have claimed victory, with council bosses accepting the need for a full, formal consultation on the impact of the closing the libraries and Bucksburn pool.

Now, the Aberdeen Trades Union Congress is calling for further reparation.

Aberdeen TUC president Graeme Farquhar is calling for Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott and senior officers to apologise over the "messy" library and pool closures - or, he says, they should quit. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
President Graeme Farquhar has called for councillors to demand an apology from Ms Scott and her senior officers.

If none is forthcoming, he encouraged the highly paid city employees to quit.

He said: “The Aberdeen councillors voted through cuts and closures based on advice and guidance from the council’s chief executive and senior officers.

“They must now hold them to account for this failure to properly and meaningfully consult with the citizens of Aberdeen.

“The chief executive and the senior officers must now apologise for this failure and couple it with an assurance that this shameful contempt for the citizens of Aberdeen never happens again.

“If those responsible for this mess refuse to do this then councillors should demand that they resign.”

Aberdeen pool and library closure row to roll on until December

A report, reflecting the input from the hastily arranged public consultation, is expected to be put to councillors in December.

It will come eight months after books were packed up and mothballs rolled out at the six locked up libraries.

However, only the authority’s chief executive is directly accountable to councillors.

Protestors gathered outside Woodside Library in Aberdeen in March to urge a council rethink on its closure. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
As head of the paid service, Ms Scott is ultimately responsible for staffing and output from the directorates beneath her.

Town House insiders have in the background questioned the effectiveness of the “absent”, “anonymous” Ms Scott, who “you never see”.

It is well documented that the chief executive lives in Dundee, racking up thousands in hotel bills for stays in the city when she first took the top job.

“How the hell did we get here?” one source lamented.

The council communications team declined to comment on Mr Farquhar’s scolding statement.

“As normal, we wouldn’t comment on staffing matters,” a spokeswoman told The Press and Journal.

Council co-leaders Christian Allard, of the SNP, and Lib Dem Ian Yuill also declined to comment given the campaign was a live legal proceedings.

