Dream home for horse lovers on the market in Moray for £450,000

Horse lovers are sure to fall head over heels for this charming farmhouse complete with its very own riding arena, grazing land and an array of farm buildings.

Set within eight acres of postcard perfect countryside with views over Knock Hill, this resplendent rural retreat has been extensively refurbished and extended over the years to offer families the very best in idyllic yet modern living.

After drinking in the spectacular views and the property’s vast exterior, it’s time to head inside to soak up the farmhouse in all its glory.

Stunning dining kitchen

Dating back to the turn of the last century, the farmhouse is positively brimming with charm and character, opening up with a hallway which leads into a superb sitting room where a wood burning stove creates a cosy atmosphere.

From here there is access to an attractive dining kitchen which was added by the owners last year as part of an extension.

Featuring beautiful tiles and a traditional limestone floor, the dining kitchen is a wonderful space with stunning views over the rolling countryside and doors leading out to a sheltered patio and garden.

Stylish interiors

The new extension is also home to a beautiful bedroom with ensuite facilities.

Meanwhile, relaxing is a stylish affair in the dual aspect family room which is made for snuggling on the sofa thanks to its wood burning stove.

In terms of storage space, there is a utility room and boot room.

On the first floor, up a separate staircase, is the wonderful master bedroom with an ensuite and a balcony where morning coffee can be enjoyed while soaking up the amazing views.

All weather riding arena

This property also has a second staircase which leads to two delightful bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the glorious garden grounds feature areas of lawn, a mill pond, fruit trees and a pretty wild garden area.

At the back of the home there is a modern and multifunctional barn which has been formed from the walls of the original C shaped steading with a steel portal frame.

A former mill with power adjoins this building and offers great scope for development.

In addition, there is a large shed with power and lighting which could be used in a range of ways.

For those who are interested in keeping livestock, there is a large field, a timber field shelter and an all weather riding arena.

Location wise, Sillyearn is just a 13 minute drive from the bustling town of Keith where there are plenty of shops, good restaurants as well as four distilleries.

To arrange a viewing

Sillyearn Mains, Grange, Keith, Moray, has a guide price of £450,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing phone the estate agents Galbraith on 01463 224343 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com