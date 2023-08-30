Dream home for horse lovers on the market in Moray for £450,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dream home for horse lovers on the market in Moray for £450,000

Set within eight acres, this stunning farmhouse has its very own all weather horse riding arena.

By Rosemary Lowne
This stunning home is on the market near Keith.
Spectacular views can be soaked up from this charming farmhouse. Image: Media House International

Horse lovers are sure to fall head over heels for this charming farmhouse complete with its very own riding arena, grazing land and an array of farm buildings.

Set within eight acres of postcard perfect countryside with views over Knock Hill, this resplendent rural retreat has been extensively refurbished and extended over the years to offer families the very best in idyllic yet modern living.

After drinking in the spectacular views and the property’s vast exterior, it’s time to head inside to soak up the farmhouse in all its glory.

Enjoy breakfast on the balcony in this modern farmhouse. Image: Media House International

Stunning dining kitchen

Dating back to the turn of the last century, the farmhouse is positively brimming with charm and character, opening up with a hallway which leads into a superb sitting room where a wood burning stove creates a cosy atmosphere.

From here there is access to an attractive dining kitchen which was added by the owners last year as part of an extension.

Featuring beautiful tiles and a traditional limestone floor, the dining kitchen is a wonderful space with stunning views over the rolling countryside and doors leading out to a sheltered patio and garden.

Cook while drinking in the breathtaking views. Image: Media House International

Stylish interiors

The new extension is also home to a beautiful bedroom with ensuite facilities.

Meanwhile, relaxing is a stylish affair in the dual aspect family room which is made for snuggling on the sofa thanks to its wood burning stove.

In terms of storage space, there is a utility room and boot room.

On the first floor, up a separate staircase, is the wonderful master bedroom with an ensuite and a balcony where morning coffee can be enjoyed while soaking up the amazing views.

Wake up to wonderful views in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Media House International

All weather riding arena

This property also has a second staircase which leads to two delightful bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the glorious garden grounds feature areas of lawn, a mill pond, fruit trees and a pretty wild garden area.

At the back of the home there is a modern and multifunctional barn which has been formed from the walls of the original C shaped steading with a steel portal frame.

Equestrian enthusiasts are sure to love the riding arena. Image: Media House International

A former mill with power adjoins this building and offers great scope for development.

In addition, there is a large shed with power and lighting which could be used in a range of ways.

For those who are interested in keeping livestock, there is a large field, a timber field shelter and an all weather riding arena.

Location wise, Sillyearn is just a 13 minute drive from the bustling town of Keith where there are plenty of shops, good restaurants as well as four distilleries.

Enjoy breakfast al fresco style. Image: Media House International

To arrange a viewing

Sillyearn Mains, Grange, Keith, Moray, has a guide price of £450,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing phone the estate agents Galbraith on 01463 224343 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

