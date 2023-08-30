Police called to Palmerston Road, Aberdeen due to ‘concern for person’

Several police cars were spotted on a busy Aberdeen road this evening following reports of a “concern for a person”.

Emergency services were called out just after 3.30pm on Wednesday to Palmerston Road close to Union Square Shopping Centre.

Seven police cars were in attendance with the road closed to traffic for several hours.

One fire appliance was requested by police to attend but later left the scene at around 6.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 30, we received a report of concern for a person at Palmerston Road, Aberdeen. Officers are in attendance.”