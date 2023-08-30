Inside the US courtroom where a Mintlaw man is on trial for his spouse’s gunshot murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the US courtroom where a Mintlaw man is on trial for his spouse’s gunshot murder

Wayne Fraser is charged with first degree murder and could spend the rest of his life in prison if he's convicted by jurors this week.

By Bryan Rutherford
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI

The first pictures of a north-east man’s overseas murder trial have emerged from the US courtroom where he’s accused of killing his wife.

Jurors have heard that Wayne Fraser, 47, gunned down his paralysed spouse, who relied on a wheelchair, after the couple had gone out for a romantic dinner together.

Just a day after 55-year-old Natalie Ryan-Fraser checked the pair into a steakhouse and sushi bar – posting on Facebook, “Dinner with my love” – she was discovered dead.

Her body was found at an apartment on Cedar Street, Caledonia, Mississippi (MS), where Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a welfare concern on December 30 2021.

They took a 9mm handgun, which was found at the scene, into evidence and arrested the alleged victim’s husband, who was later charged with murder in the first degree.

On Wednesday – the second day of Fraser’s prosecution – District Attorney (DA) Scott Colom’s case against the former Aberdeenshire resident continued.

Wayne Fraser and his wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser. Image: Facebook

Jurors started hearing evidence on Tuesday, when proceedings began, following a selection process to form a jury.

Even if they convict Fraser of a lesser homicide offence, he’d be jailed for anything between 20 and 40 years.

Local television news station WCBI has broadcast the first scenes of the case from inside Lowndes County Court House, located in the southern city of Columbus.

Captured on camera was Wayne Fraser, who stared down at the table as he witnessed the day’s court proceedings unfolding in front of him.

The presiding judge James T Kitchens Jr, who has been described as “pleasant but stern” could also be seen, as well as DA Colom.

Also appearing on TV as she gave testimony was the first witness to take the stand on Tuesday, a 911 operator named Cindy Lawrence.

Lowndes County 911 Directory public servant Cindy Lawrence. Image: WCBI

A Sixteenth Circuit Court clerk confirmed to The Press and Journal that the murder trial is expected to reach a conclusion this week.

Fraser denies that he “did feloniously, wilfully and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Natalie Fraser, a human being, kill Natalie Fraser, without the authority of law and not in necessary self-defence” – as stated in the indictment.

The man from Mintlaw married Natalie in 2014 and had swapped his life in Scotland for a new beginning in the USA.

Jury’s verdict expected this week

Natalie died after she travelled from Texas, where she worked as a senior instructor at Angelo State University’s Department of English and Modern Languages, to visit her hubby in the southern state.

Fraser had been working part-time as a foreman for an industrial painting and coating firm in Hamilton, MS.

He has remained locked up in custody at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center for the last 20 months as he waits to learn his fate this week.

The trial continues.

Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Patrick O'Neill and Ian Bonnyman carried out the Hogmanay attack in Aberdeen.
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
Judge James T Kitchens Jr, left, is presiding over the murder trial of Wayne Fraser, right. Images: WCBI
