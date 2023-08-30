Crews extinguish fire at Bridge of Don scrap yard

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a scrap yard in Bridge of Don.

The fire service received reports of smoke at the RGS Hutchison & Sons site at Persley Quarry at about 7.15pm.

Three appliances were dispatched to the scene from Altens, Dyce and Central fire stations.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and the stop message came in at 7.35pm.

Two appliances remained to monitor the situation.

Large plumes of smoke

It is understood two police vans and an ambulance are also on site, just off the A92 in Bridge of Don.

Photos shared on social media show plumes of dark smoke rising above the trees near the site.

Those nearby said the “smell of smoke” was present in the area.

Police have been contacted for comment.