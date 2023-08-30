Forres beat Strathspey to progress in North of Scotland Cup

Forres Mechanics progressed to the quarter-final of the North of Scotland Cup with a 4-0 victory against Strathspey Thistle at Mosset Park.

Shaun Morrison’s brace, an own goal from Owen Paterson and Jack Grant’s strike secured a home tie for the Can-Cans against Nairn County in the next round.

The win continues the fine start to the season made by Steven MacDonald’s side, who have won five games out of six in all competitions.

Forres were unchanged following Saturday’s victory against Banks o’ Dee in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Strathspey made four alterations from their win against Lossiemouth in the League Cup. Steve Martin, Caelan Mutch, Ross Logan and Iain Ross dropped out.

Brora Rangers loanee Ruardhri Nicol came in for his debut with Owen Loveland, Liam Grant and Seamus McConaghy also starting.

Early opening

In the early stages Nicol claimed a free-kick from Craig MacKenzie and made a good stop to repel a Morrison header, although the Can-Cans striker was then flagged offside.

At the other end Loveland sent a header straight at goalkeeper Lee Herbert. In the 24th minute Grant fired a drive over from 25 yards.

Just before the half hour mark an incisive Forres move almost broke the deadlock.

Mark McLauchlan and Calum Frame combined on the left flank before MacKenzie slipped a pass in behind for Ethan Cairns, but Nicol got down well to block the shot.

However, in the 38th minute the home side did take the lead. Frame cut in from the left flank and was tackled at the edge of the box as he looked to shoot.

But the challenge sent the ball towards the Strathspey goal and Morrison nipped in ahead of Nicol to score from close range.

In first half stoppage time the Grantown Jags almost equalised but Alan Kerr headed wide from McConaghy’s corner.

Can-Cans add second

A minute after the restart Forres could have been two up. McLauchlan’s strike from the left side of the box was parried by Nicol before Kerr made an excellent block to thwart Frame on the rebound.

But the Can-Cans were only denied for another 30 seconds with McLauchlan’s cross from the left coming through to Morrison at the back post, who fired low past Nicol from 10 yards.

On 62 minutes Morrison could have completed his hat-trick, Forres broke at pace with Cairns and Frame combining to set Morrison up inside the box, but Nicol made a superb save at close quarters.

Strathspey weren’t out of the contest if they could get the next goal and Owen Paterson wasn’t far away with a free-kick from 30 yards which drifted off target.

In the 73rd minute Forres sealed their place in the quarter-finals when Frame burst away down the right and delivered a dangerous low cross which was put into his own net by the unfortunate Paterson.

Strathspey kept going with James McShane having a header tipped over from Paterson’s corner, but a minute from time Forres added a fourth.

A deflection on Grant’s free-kick from 25 yards left Nicol stranded with the ball trundling into the right corner.