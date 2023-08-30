Forres beat Strathspey to progress in North of Scotland Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres beat Strathspey to progress in North of Scotland Cup

The Can-Cans triumphed 4-0 at Mosset Park against the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns

Forres Mechanics progressed to the quarter-final of the North of Scotland Cup with a 4-0 victory against Strathspey Thistle at Mosset Park.

Shaun Morrison’s brace, an own goal from Owen Paterson and Jack Grant’s strike secured a home tie for the Can-Cans against Nairn County in the next round.

The win continues the fine start to the season made by Steven MacDonald’s side, who have won five games out of six in all competitions.

Forres were unchanged following Saturday’s victory against Banks o’ Dee in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Strathspey made four alterations from their win against Lossiemouth in the League Cup. Steve Martin, Caelan Mutch, Ross Logan and Iain Ross dropped out.

Brora Rangers loanee Ruardhri Nicol came in for his debut with Owen Loveland, Liam Grant and Seamus McConaghy also starting.

Early opening

In the early stages Nicol claimed a free-kick from Craig MacKenzie and made a good stop to repel a Morrison header, although the Can-Cans striker was then flagged offside.

At the other end Loveland sent a header straight at goalkeeper Lee Herbert. In the 24th minute Grant fired a drive over from 25 yards.

Just before the half hour mark an incisive Forres move almost broke the deadlock.

Mark McLauchlan and Calum Frame combined on the left flank before MacKenzie slipped a pass in behind for Ethan Cairns, but Nicol got down well to block the shot.

Ethan Cairns, centre, shoots for Forres against Strathspey

However, in the 38th minute the home side did take the lead. Frame cut in from the left flank and was tackled at the edge of the box as he looked to shoot.

But the challenge sent the ball towards the Strathspey goal and Morrison nipped in ahead of Nicol to score from close range.

In first half stoppage time the Grantown Jags almost equalised but Alan Kerr headed wide from McConaghy’s corner.

Can-Cans add second

A minute after the restart Forres could have been two up. McLauchlan’s strike from the left side of the box was parried by Nicol before Kerr made an excellent block to thwart Frame on the rebound.

But the Can-Cans were only denied for another 30 seconds with McLauchlan’s cross from the left coming through to Morrison at the back post, who fired low past Nicol from 10 yards.

On 62 minutes Morrison could have completed his hat-trick, Forres broke at pace with Cairns and Frame combining to set Morrison up inside the box, but Nicol made a superb save at close quarters.

Seamus McConaghy, left, of Strathspey battles with Samba Badjana of Forres

Strathspey weren’t out of the contest if they could get the next goal and Owen Paterson wasn’t far away with a free-kick from 30 yards which drifted off target.

In the 73rd minute Forres sealed their place in the quarter-finals when Frame burst away down the right and delivered a dangerous low cross which was put into his own net by the unfortunate Paterson.

Strathspey kept going with James McShane having a header tipped over from Paterson’s corner, but a minute from time Forres added a fourth.

A deflection on Grant’s free-kick from 25 yards left Nicol stranded with the ball trundling into the right corner.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics and Keith v Nairn County cup clashes

More from Highland League

Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Nairn County stave off Lossiemouth fightback to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Nairn County and Lossiemouth look for boost in North of Scotland Cup; Forres Mechanics…
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Max Ewan targets more silverware as Brora Rangers start North of Scotland Cup defence;…
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Alex Cooper joins Brora Rangers on a two-year deal
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour eyeing up more goalscoring landmarks after 300th strike at Highland League…
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Max Ewan is latest key man to sign new deal with Brora Rangers
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Forres Mechanics and…
Forres Mechanics goalscorer Shaun Morrison, left, celebrates his first goal against Strathspey Thistle with Calum Frame, centre, and Ethan Cairns
Highland League Cup: Greg Mitchell double as Inverurie Locos get much-needed 3-2 win at…
New Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack. Image: Alness United
Highland League Cup: Strathspey Thistle, Keith and Brora Rangers through to quarter-finals