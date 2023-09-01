Police investigate break-in at Peterhead pharmacy

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a Peterhead pharmacy.

Thieves targeted Buchanhaven Pharmacy and Travel Clinic at about 5.40am today.

Staff delayed opening the Skelton Street premises this morning as a result.

Speaking to The P&J, a member of staff at the pharmacy said that police were at the scene “in seconds” and that “there was no harm done”.

​A police spokesman added: “At around 5.40am on Friday September 1, police received a report of a break-in to a premises on Skelton Street, Peterhead.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”