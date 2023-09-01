Ross County Ross County linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder The Staggies are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the 22-year-old. By Danny Law September 1 2023, 10.42am Share Ross County linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/ross-county/6106558/ross-county-linked-with-a-move-for-huddersfield-town-midfielder/ Copy Link Scott High in action for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock. Ross County have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High. The seven-times capped Scotland under-21 international is set to make a transfer deadline day move to the Staggies, according to Football Insider. Dewsbury-born High is under contract with Huddersfield until the summer of 2025. His only appearance for Huddersfield this season came as a half-time substitute in their 3-2 EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough earlier this month. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, making 15 appearances. He has had previous loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and Concord Rangers. Scott High has an attempt at goal for Huddersfield Town against Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock. Malky Mackay eyeing one further Ross County addition before transfer deadline