Ross County linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder

Ross County have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High.

The seven-times capped Scotland under-21 international is set to make a transfer deadline day move to the Staggies, according to Football Insider.

Dewsbury-born High is under contract with Huddersfield until the summer of 2025.

His only appearance for Huddersfield this season came as a half-time substitute in their 3-2 EFL Cup defeat by Middlesbrough earlier this month.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, making 15 appearances.

He has had previous loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and Concord Rangers.