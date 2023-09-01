Aberdeen’s Covid memorial could be placed in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens

A new statue to remember those who died during the Covid pandemic could be heading to an Aberdeen park.

Plans have been unveiled to place a city memorial in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.

The artwork would allow people to honour those who died, while also reflecting on the many changes that occurred during the pandemic.

The idea has been spearheaded by the national Covid community memorial programme, Remembering Together.

In Aberdeen, the initiative is being managed by Station House Media Unit (Shmu) on behalf of Culture Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

The £100,000 for the project, including the design, creation and installation of the statue will be covered by a Remembering Together grant.

No council cash is to be used.

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposed location in the city centre gardens when they meet on Tuesday.

Why was Bon Accord Terrace Gardens chosen for the Covid memorial?

The city project started last May when Roos Marie Dijkhuizen, Maja Zeco and Caitlyn Main were asked to take on the creative consultations.

They said it was crucial that the artwork be placed in an accessible outdoor space to ensure people of all ages and abilities could view it.

Bon Accord Terrace Gardens was put forward as the ideal location due to its close proximity to the city centre.

The park was also praised as it could allow visitors to take part in quiet reflection despite being so close to the heart of Aberdeen.

Who will be in charge of Aberdeen’s Covid memorial?

Should the project get the green light, an open call for memorial ideas will be launched.

Three artists will then be shortlisted and asked to create a more detailed proposal using visuals and models.

Once a final design has been agreed, the Remembering Together team will put together a detailed planning application to be submitted to the council.

The North East Culture Collective would manage the project at this stage, while the chosen artist would be responsible for designing and installing the statue.

After the artwork is finished, Aberdeen City Council would take full ownership.

It is expected that the statue would need “very little” maintenance and would need nothing more than an annual clean.

Should the project get the green light and everything goes to plan, the memorial could be unveiled next summer.

Meanwhile, talks have been carried out with Mental Health Aberdeen.

It is hoped the charity will create a new group aimed at promoting and developing the gardens as a wellbeing centre.

What is Remembering Together?

Remembering Together is managed by Greenspace Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

It was first announced by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in March 2021.

The programme will see artists work alongside partners, communities and those most affected by Covid to co-create public artworks across the country.

Some projects are already up and running.

Artist Robbie Thomson is in charge of the memorial work in the Western Isles.

Claudia Zeiske walked across the Aberdeenshire countryside last summer to spark inspiration for the region’s art piece.

While in Moray, a series of events, music and stories will be created as part of the programme.