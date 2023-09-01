Aberdeen’s Covid memorial could be placed in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Covid memorial could be placed in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens

The artwork would allow people to honour those who died, while also reflecting on the many changes that occurred during the pandemic.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
A new covid memorial could be placed in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Gardens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A new covid memorial could be placed in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Gardens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A new statue to remember those who died during the Covid pandemic could be heading to an Aberdeen park.

Plans have been unveiled to place a city memorial in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.

The artwork would allow people to honour those who died, while also reflecting on the many changes that occurred during the pandemic.

The idea has been spearheaded by the national Covid community memorial programme, Remembering Together.

The memorial would allow the Aberdeen community to reflect on the pandemic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In Aberdeen, the initiative is being managed by Station House Media Unit (Shmu) on behalf of Culture Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

The £100,000 for the project, including the design, creation and installation of the statue will be covered by a Remembering Together grant.

No council cash is to be used.

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposed location in the city centre gardens when they meet on Tuesday.

Why was Bon Accord Terrace Gardens chosen for the Covid memorial?

The city project started last May when Roos Marie Dijkhuizen, Maja Zeco and Caitlyn Main were asked to take on the creative consultations.

They said it was crucial that the artwork be placed in an accessible outdoor space to ensure people of all ages and abilities could view it.

Maja Zeco is one of the artists involved with the Aberdeen Remembering Together project. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Bon Accord Terrace Gardens was put forward as the ideal location due to its close proximity to the city centre.

The park was also praised as it could allow visitors to take part in quiet reflection despite being so close to the heart of Aberdeen.

Who will be in charge of Aberdeen’s Covid memorial?

Should the project get the green light, an open call for memorial ideas will be launched.

Three artists will then be shortlisted and asked to create a more detailed proposal using visuals and models.

Once a final design has been agreed, the Remembering Together team will put together a detailed planning application to be submitted to the council.

The North East Culture Collective would manage the project at this stage, while the chosen artist would be responsible for designing and installing the statue.

Bon Accord Terrace Gardens was chosen as the proposed location for the memorial due to its close proximity to the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

After the artwork is finished, Aberdeen City Council would take full ownership.

It is expected that the statue would need “very little” maintenance and would need nothing more than an annual clean.

Should the project get the green light and everything goes to plan, the memorial could be unveiled next summer.

Meanwhile, talks have been carried out with Mental Health Aberdeen.

It is hoped the charity will create a new group aimed at promoting and developing the gardens as a wellbeing centre.

What is Remembering Together?

Remembering Together is managed by Greenspace Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

It was first announced by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in March 2021.

The programme will see artists work alongside partners, communities and those most affected by Covid to co-create public artworks across the country.

Artist Claudia Zeiske trekked across Aberdeenshire to speak to people about their Covid experiences. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Some projects are already up and running.

Artist Robbie Thomson is in charge of the memorial work in the Western Isles.

Claudia Zeiske walked across the Aberdeenshire countryside last summer to spark inspiration for the region’s art piece.

While in Moray, a series of events, music and stories will be created as part of the programme.

